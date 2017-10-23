World
  ArchDaily
  Competitions
  3. Open International Competition for Standard Housing and Residential Development Concept Design

Open International Competition for Standard Housing and Residential Development Concept Design

  • 19:30 - 23 October, 2017
Open International Competition for Standard Housing and Residential Development Concept Design
The Open International Competition for Standard Housing and Residential Development Concept Design has been officially launched. Architects and bureaus from all over the world are invited to develop projects of innovative housing for future generations of Russians. Applications can be submitted until 25 December.

Competition participants are required to develop 4 types of houses for one of the urban environment target models: low-rise, mid-rise and central. Competition entries will be judged by compliance with the Competition Brief and the solutions they provide, the potential for application in different climate zones, and expected cost of construction and maintenance.

In February, 2018, 20 finalists will be announced, each of them receiving 1 million roubles (about € 14,600). During the following six weeks, they will have to adjust their projects. Following the Second Stage of the Competition, winners will be selected:

  • up to five winning projects will be awarded 2 million roubles (about € 29,200) each;
  • up to five runners-up will receive 1.5 million roubles (about € 21,900) each;
  • up to ten projects will be granted a third-place prize of 1 million roubles (about € 14,600) each.

‘Given the fact that by 2025 the plan is to provide 30 million Russians with new homes, this Competition represents an incredible opportunity for the Russian Ministry of Construction and AHML to develop and promote new innovative standard solutions for residential houses based on the target models developed by Strelka KB,’ says architect and member of the Competition’s Jury Giovanna Carnevali. ‘The international vision and expertise of Strelka KB provides this Competition with international visibility and will bring together an international community of high-level professionals – both as Jury members and as participants.’

  • Title

    Open International Competition for Standard Housing and Residential Development Concept Design

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Built Projects & Masterplans)

  • Website

    https://dom-competition.ru/

  • Organizers

    Strelka KB

  • Registration Deadline

    25/12/2017 23:30

  • Submission Deadline

    25/12/2017 23:30

  • Venue

    Moscow

  • Price

    Free
This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

