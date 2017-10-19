World
  7. Barton Hills Addition / Murray Legge Architecture

Barton Hills Addition / Murray Legge Architecture

  • 15:00 - 19 October, 2017
Barton Hills Addition / Murray Legge Architecture
Barton Hills Addition / Murray Legge Architecture, © Andrea Calo
© Andrea Calo

© Andrea Calo
© Andrea Calo

From the architect. Sited on a beautifully wooded property on the western slopes of Barton Hills, this renovation, and expansion of an existing split-level house engages the land by both carving into rising and out of the ground.

© Andrea Calo
© Andrea Calo

A new master suite nestles half-buried into the ground alongside a stand of oak and elm trees in the center of the property. From the interior of the master bedroom, a wall of expansive glazing frames an immersive view of the trees and landscape. Tapered parallel strand columns elegantly support custom steel window frames and blend in with the background field of dark tree trunks. From the exterior, the window wall reflects the surrounding vegetation and new pool at the opposite end of the property.

© Andrea Calo
© Andrea Calo

The second floor with bedrooms and an exterior porch rises up into the tree canopy. A glazing strategy similar to the ground floor window wall provides wide views towards the west, but with off-the-shelf window units in lieu of a custom system. Each bedroom receives light from multiple directions to create spaces with abundant natural illumination.

© Andrea Calo
© Andrea Calo
Section 2
Section 2
© Andrea Calo
© Andrea Calo
Cite: "Barton Hills Addition / Murray Legge Architecture" 19 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881943/barton-hills-addition-murray-legge-architecture/>

