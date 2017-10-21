World
Villas Winterberg / Third Skin

  • 02:00 - 21 October, 2017
Villas Winterberg / Third Skin
Villas Winterberg / Third Skin, © Steffi Rost
  • Developer

    Sauerland Bauträger GmbH

  • Development

    Sparcs Leisure Development

  • Engineering and Cooperation on Architecture

    Ing/Arch Veldhuis

  • Site Area

    11734 m2
    11734 m2
© Steffi Rost
From the architect. This project with their sloping roofs and angled shapes can be an excellent example of a structure built with its own and strong sense of identity and modern functionalism that stands out from the normal ski villa, but that also relates to its surroundings in a respectfully contextual way.

Site Plan Layout
Site Plan Layout
© Steffi Rost
Villas Winterberg is a thoughtful and sustainable project, capturing the best in contemporary architectural and interior design. It’s both beautiful and liveable.

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Germany
