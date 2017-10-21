Villas Winterberg / Third Skin

+ 16

Architects Third Skin

Location Winterberg, Germany

Architect in Charge Joel Rosa

Area 3670.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Steffi Rost

Developer Sauerland Bauträger GmbH

Development Sparcs Leisure Development

Engineering and Cooperation on Architecture Ing/Arch Veldhuis

Site Area 11734 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This project with their sloping roofs and angled shapes can be an excellent example of a structure built with its own and strong sense of identity and modern functionalism that stands out from the normal ski villa, but that also relates to its surroundings in a respectfully contextual way.

Villas Winterberg is a thoughtful and sustainable project, capturing the best in contemporary architectural and interior design. It’s both beautiful and liveable.