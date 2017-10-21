Villas Winterberg / Third Skin

-
Architects
-
LocationWinterberg, Germany
-
Architect in ChargeJoel Rosa
-
Area3670.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
DeveloperSauerland Bauträger GmbH
-
DevelopmentSparcs Leisure Development
-
Engineering and Cooperation on ArchitectureIng/Arch Veldhuis
-
Site Area11734 m2
More Specs
Less Specs
From the architect. This project with their sloping roofs and angled shapes can be an excellent example of a structure built with its own and strong sense of identity and modern functionalism that stands out from the normal ski villa, but that also relates to its surroundings in a respectfully contextual way.
Villas Winterberg is a thoughtful and sustainable project, capturing the best in contemporary architectural and interior design. It’s both beautiful and liveable.