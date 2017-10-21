World
  L House / g2t Arquitectos

L House / g2t Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 21 October, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
L House / g2t Arquitectos
L House / g2t Arquitectos, © Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

© Javier Orive © Javier Orive © Javier Orive © Javier Orive + 23

  • Architects

    g2t Arquitectos

  • Location

    Puente Genil, Spain

  • Architect Author

    Francisco Gómez de Tejada

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photograph

    Javier Orive
© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

From the architect. It is the second residence of the "prisms" series, in which we composed with pure rectangular volumes to make up the volumetry of the building. Each prism holds different uses within the program, producing special double-legged sets in joining areas between both cores.

© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

The single-family dwelling is formed by two rectangular prisms rotated between them, one supported on the other. The lower prism, which forms the ground floor, contains the daily uses of the house. The upper prism, which rests on the first and on a large pillar that contains the services of the house, is what shelters the nocturnal uses, dormitories and bathrooms.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

There is a double ceiling height in the junction area between the prisms that contain the staircase.

© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

The entire house opens onto the pool and back garden of the grounds, leaving the main facade almost completely blind, for greater privacy and better climate behavior of the building.

© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive
Cite: "L House / g2t Arquitectos" [Casa L / g2t Arquitectos] 21 Oct 2017. ArchDaily.

