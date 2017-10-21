L House / g2t Arquitectos

+ 23

Architects g2t Arquitectos

Location Puente Genil, Spain

Architect Author Francisco Gómez de Tejada

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photograph Javier Orive

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Director Fernando Álvarez Aguilar More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. It is the second residence of the "prisms" series, in which we composed with pure rectangular volumes to make up the volumetry of the building. Each prism holds different uses within the program, producing special double-legged sets in joining areas between both cores.

The single-family dwelling is formed by two rectangular prisms rotated between them, one supported on the other. The lower prism, which forms the ground floor, contains the daily uses of the house. The upper prism, which rests on the first and on a large pillar that contains the services of the house, is what shelters the nocturnal uses, dormitories and bathrooms.

There is a double ceiling height in the junction area between the prisms that contain the staircase.

The entire house opens onto the pool and back garden of the grounds, leaving the main facade almost completely blind, for greater privacy and better climate behavior of the building.