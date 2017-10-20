World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Portugal
  5. Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 20 October, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG + 37

  • Authors

    Frederico Valsassina, Susana Meirinhos

  • Colaborators

    Henrique Oliveira, Rita Gavião, Diana Mira

  • Interior

    Marta Valsassina

  • Specialties

    ADF – Estruturas e Hidráulicas, GET – AVAC, Raul Serafim & Associados – Electricidade e Segurança

  • Constructor

    Casais
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

From the architect. The herdade of the Freixo, with about 300ha, and 26ha of vineyard, presents itself as a typical Alentejo landscape, undulating, diversified and with interesting points of view on the surroundings. Punctuated by clusters of wild olive trees, olive trees and holm oak, it still concentrates in one of its elevations a mount, identified by typically rural constructions that define it.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The morphology of the existing ground was so decisive for the definition of the project, making it imperative to keep it unchanged although subject to an intervention with this volume of construction. Any intervention would never jeopardize the balance found on site.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The winery appears in the continuity of the landscape, merging with all that extension.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The functional intersection, the relation between interior / exterior and natural / artificial report the existence of an inner presupposition, with which we have no immediate visual contact. It appears as an artificial accident whose anonymity is being lost as it travels allowing different circuits that cross the heart of the intervention, the central courtyard, unifying element of all circulations.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

It was placed on a fluid and sequential transition of spaces that are intended to physically and visually communicate. These are followed by providing, similarly to what happens in the herdade topography, overlapping views, diversified, which indicate that there is more beyond what is directly within reach. The purified language of architectural forms takes advantage of the scenic effect of the building, captivating the visitor and convincing him to go through all the spaces in order to perceive the whole and understand the functional hierarchy between them, distinguishing and individualizing each of the zones industrial and social components.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

In the production, the option to bury the winery, projecting it in several floors to more than 40m of depth, allowed that the gravitational force in the process of winemaking was used, respecting the wine masses and using the most advanced and innovative techniques of oenology . It was also possible for this reason to create the best thermal conditions for wine conservation given the reduction of the thermal amplitude and the low temperature values.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery Portugal
Cite: "Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos" [Adega Herdade do Freixo / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos] 20 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881926/herdade-of-freixo-winery-frederico-valsassina-arquitectos/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »