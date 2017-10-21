ESSENTIEL Lifestore / Rémy MARCIANO architecte

+ 19

Architects Rémy MARCIANO architecte

Location Marseille, France

Design Team Yannick Nobile, Pietro Bellucci, Sarra Bakail

Client Essentiel, Claire Grolleau, Gilles Caminade

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Takuji Shimmura

From the architect. The lifestore Essentiel is first a space experiment, where the vault under “la cathedrale de la major”, has been preserved as it is, without masking the many lives, transformations, works, and especially the patina of time, which accumulated traces that we have enlightened with a warm light to sublimate the matter. Inside, the layout reflects the philosophy of the place; be in harmony with nature, give meaning to the pleasures of eating, of dressing, of being find!

To create these ideal conditions, we have imagined a forest that separates the vault and creates a filter between the shop space and the restaurant. The waxed concrete floor refers to a natural material, a mineral that is also found for the treatment of the concrete bar raw and polished stainless steel. In ceiling, the lighting like a starry sky, is made up of bulbs seeming to grow from the ceiling evoking a field of light, a rain of stars, or a chic guinguette! Upstairs, cabins in the trees, muted offices welcome wellness appointments, a beach end also offers us to let go, feet in the sand to a reverie ressourcent.