Cooper Hewitt Releases Online Catalogue of Over 200,000 Historic Design Objects

  14:00 - 28 October, 2017
Cooper Hewitt Releases Online Catalogue of Over 200,000 Historic Design Objects
Cooper Hewitt Releases Online Catalogue of Over 200,000 Historic Design Objects, Trans ... Armchair, 2007; Designed by Fernando Campana and Humberto Campana; Brazil; Commissioned to designers by Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum. Image © Cooper Hewitt - Smithsonian Design Museum
Trans ... Armchair, 2007; Designed by Fernando Campana and Humberto Campana; Brazil; Commissioned to designers by Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum. Image © Cooper Hewitt - Smithsonian Design Museum

The Cooper Hewitt Museum, also known as the Smithsonian Design Museum, has completed a digitization of its expansive collection dedicated to the field of design that spans thirty centuries and more than 220,000 objects. Now, the collection has been made available on its online page.

On the institution's site, more than 200,000 objects can be accessed, representing approximately 90% of the museum's collection, which, although protected by copyright, can be used for educational, research and dissemination purposes.

UP 3 Chair, 1969; designed by Gaetano Pesce (Italian, 1939); Italy; polyurethane foam; H x Diam: 69 x 102 cm (27 3/16 x 40 3/16 in.); Frederick N. Babbish Estate Gift; 1991-94-4. Image © Cooper Hewitt - Smithsonian Design Museum
UP 3 Chair, 1969; designed by Gaetano Pesce (Italian, 1939); Italy; polyurethane foam; H x Diam: 69 x 102 cm (27 3/16 x 40 3/16 in.); Frederick N. Babbish Estate Gift; 1991-94-4. Image © Cooper Hewitt - Smithsonian Design Museum

According to the Smithsonian, the collection is "a kind of living document," as the database will be continually updated as new research is conducted.

The collection can be explored through different categories, ranging from country of origin, period and publications to highlights, conservation and colors

Banquinho (Brazil), ca. 1955-60; Designed by Joaquim Tenreiro. Gift for Evan Snyderman and Zesty Meyers. Image © Cooper Hewitt - Smithsonian Design Museum
Banquinho (Brazil), ca. 1955-60; Designed by Joaquim Tenreiro. Gift for Evan Snyderman and Zesty Meyers. Image © Cooper Hewitt - Smithsonian Design Museum

With approximately 30,000 hits per month, the Smithsonian Design Museum collection is an exceptional tool for students, architects and designers who are interested in research or simply want to know more about the history of this field.

News via: Nexo

