Add Style and Pizzazz to Your Living Space With These Dazzling Cityscape Curtains

There is something so beautiful and alluring about city skylines at night—the way light twinkles from buildings and illuminates the dark, night sky, creating a backdrop romantics swoon over. Imagine being able to experience your favorite night time skyline anytime of the day, from the comfort of your own living room. HoleRoll allows you to do just this, simply by pulling down your blinds.

The roller blind system utilizes German fabric which blocks 99% of light and UV Rays. The fabric is then punctured with sleek, cut-out designs emulating the sparkling lights from the New York or London skyline. The results are beautiful, captivating illusions of the city by night which will be sure to become a real highlight of any interior.

Not only will these blinds bring you a glamorous, sleek update to your space, but they may be able to reduce your heating costs. The curtain’s thick, sunlight-blocking properties trap heat inside of your home during the winter. In the summer, the glossy white film on the backside of the curtain protects your interior from excessive heating from the sun, even on the hottest of days.

HoleRoll allows you to instantly transform your outdoor morning view into a bewitching night skyline. The dazzling lights can be seen and appreciated from your own window and the resulting playful shadows projected onto your interior. Now, with these curtains, you will be able to experience the dazzling urban night lights anytime and from anywhere.

