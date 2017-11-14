World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. zones design + TORO design(VI)
  6. 2017
  7. VII XII Restaurant / zones design + TORO design(VI)

VII XII Restaurant / zones design + TORO design(VI)

  • 20:00 - 14 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
VII XII Restaurant / zones design + TORO design(VI)
Save this picture!
VII XII Restaurant / zones design + TORO design(VI), © Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

© Xuwei Xia © Xuwei Xia © Xuwei Xia © Xuwei Xia + 15

  • Architects

    zones design + TORO design(VI)

  • Location

    Wanda Plaza, Linjiang Ave, Wuchang Qu, Wuhan Shi, Hubei Sheng, China

  • Design Team

    zones design

  • Project Team

    Hui Wang, Qiwei Dai, Weijun Li, Qian Lai, Yue Zong

  • Client

    WEI XI LIANG SHI (Wuhan Chen Xi Restaurant Management Co., Ltd.)

  • Area

    320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Xuwei Xia
Save this picture!
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

Text description provided by the architects. VII XII is located in the Wanda mansion business district, by zones design and TORO design(VI) together to create zones try to make the whole dining space as simple as possible, the entire space to "bright" mainly through the original wood flooring and translucent lamp shape will be dining atmosphere from the first floor to the second floor to spread.

Save this picture!
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

Zones design tried to bring this solid color blend of soft patches and bright light into space perception. The existing space is regarded as a large luminous box, "parallel space" by a turning staircase connection, stretching process differentiation, combination, multiply into a number of junction space, which constitute a separate dining area and public space.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The seemingly semi-suspended wood color blocks are combined with the vertically cut square spaces to form the area of the dining space, and the quiet atmosphere of the minimalist space is continuously displayed at the entrance of the three-storey entrance.

Save this picture!
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

The existing space is divided into three parts by a broken staircase, a curve of the top of the three lines of view will be connected together, while the rising staircase was changed to stainless steel, so that the three parts of space in terms of both visual and spatial For continuation.

Save this picture!
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "VII XII Restaurant / zones design + TORO design(VI)" 14 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881869/vii-xii-restaurant-zones-design-plus-toro-design-vi/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xuwei Xia

VII XII·味兮良食餐厅 / 众舍设计 + TORO design(VI)

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »