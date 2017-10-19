World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Kresings Architektur
  6. 2017
  7. Carrer del Sol N°3 / Kresings Architektur

Carrer del Sol N°3 / Kresings Architektur

  • 05:00 - 19 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Carrer del Sol N°3 / Kresings Architektur
Save this picture!
Carrer del Sol N°3 / Kresings Architektur, © Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

© Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing + 46

Save this picture!
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

From the architect. Pollença is a northern town of Mallorca that is well known for its lively Sunday market. Other well-known attractions include the Calvary Steps, an ancient stairway that leads to the top of Mount Calva- ry; and the Roman Bridge, also known as the Pont Romà.

Save this picture!
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

A short distance and parallel to Pollença’s Main Square, one finds the small street Carrer del Sol. This Medieval street is representative of Pollença’s cultivated approach to architecture and craftsmanship. This is also where House N° 3 is located.

Save this picture!
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

House N° 3 embodies all the unique architectural qualities of the region. When entering the building, one notices the comfortable temperature. This is due to the ground floor having 90 cm thick brick walls. The walls regulate the interior temperature throughout the year. Also, distinctively of the region, the floor plates are supported by olive-timber beams, which give the spaces their unique quality. During the 60s, the structure was extended by one story, and thus, because of its lower height neighbors, House N° 3 was suddenly given a rare panoramic view of the town 

Save this picture!
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

The house has a total of 125 sqm spread through 4 levels. There are three en-suite bathrooms, a small entrance hall on the ground floor and a relocated kitchen with direct access to the roof terrace. There are no lifts in the house, but the steps-climb to the roof terrace is well rewarded with a breath-taking panoramic view of the town.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The south facing façade was carefully adapted to bring in more daylight into the vital functions of the house. Furthermore, to accommodate access from the kitchen to the roof terrace, a small hall was created. This hall not only houses the stair to the terrace, but also it acts as the main dining area. This higher ceiling space establishes the link between the indoor-outdoor activities while bringing in natural light to the living room and dining area.

Save this picture!
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

The existing beige tones and green shutters of the buildings in Carrer del Sol gave way to white for both interiors and façade. Only two elements in the house have color, the main entrance door and the stair between the kitchen and the terrace. Both mark the transition between inside and outside with a bright and welcoming yellow.

Save this picture!
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

House N° 3 has a procession of small and narrow spaces to larger open spaces. Ultimately, this procession culminates in the revelation of the striking panoramic view of Pollença; a town we have come to love and a place we have learned to call home. 

Save this picture!
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Carrer del Sol N°3 / Kresings Architektur" 19 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881863/carrer-del-sol-n-degrees-3-kresings-architektur/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »