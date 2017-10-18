World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. stpmj
  6. 2017
  7. The Masonry House / stpmj

The Masonry House / stpmj

  • 22:00 - 18 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Masonry House / stpmj
Save this picture!
The Masonry House / stpmj, © Song Yousub
© Song Yousub

© Song Yousub © Song Yousub © Song Yousub © Song Yousub + 43

  • Structural Engineering

    Duhang Engineering

  • Construction

    ON Architecture

  • Structure & Finish

    Reinforced Concrete Foundation Wall (Basement) + Wood Framing / Bricks + Blocks

  • Site Area

    249.3 sqm

  • Floor Area

    124.4 sqm
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub

From the architect. The Masonry, a multi-family house in Korea, seeks a playful game of “scale” in two aspects, the building itself and bricks in its façade. The site sits at the corner, facing its long-north and short-east sides to the roads. Due to the town planning, the entrance and the long side of the house need to be facing South. It makes a contradictory condition of pitched roof direction and the main face of the house.

Save this picture!
© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub
Save this picture!
Massing Strategy Diagram
Massing Strategy Diagram
Save this picture!
© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub

Referring Robert Venturi’s House the gable is placed along with a long side of the site towards South. Intentionally treating the gable in opposite position against typical pitched roof shape for structural and economic efficiency the Masonry tricks its scale until visitors enter the house. We were asked to design a house for two families but the house would avoid the appearance of two townhouses. Diagonally stacked two kinds of bricks (100mm x 200mm) and cement blocks (200mm x 400mm) creates a singular masonry façade but also nuanced two units of the program in a single mass.

Save this picture!
© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub

The house composed of two families bisected East and West. The stairs run as a spine throughout two units. The stairs from the first floor to the attic and connects living room, kitchen, libraries, rooms, bathrooms, terraces and attic studio. This climbing up provides dynamic spatial experiences and visual connections through landing and ceiling changes. Beyond the connection and function of the stairs, this circulation spine becomes a main structural core in the house. Double height ceiling spaces, terraces on the second floor and attic allow natural lighting and ventilation inside keeping controls heat and humidity through four seasons.

Save this picture!
© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "The Masonry House / stpmj" 18 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881837/the-masonry-house-stpmj/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »