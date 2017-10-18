World
  Yarn Works / The Architectural Team

  • 15:00 - 18 October, 2017
Yarn Works / The Architectural Team, © Andy Ryan
© Andy Ryan

© Andy Ryan © Gregg Shupe © Andy Ryan © Andy Ryan + 14

© Andy Ryan
© Andy Ryan

From the architect. The 100+ year-old Nockege River Mill Building, formerly home to the Fitchburg Yarn Company, is situated on 7.4 acres on the banks of the Nashua River in the city of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Its 182,500 square feet span three massive floors. The Architectural Team’s thoughtful restoration and adaptive reuse of the historic structure into Yarn Works creates 96 oversized, modern lofts, of which 57 are market-rate and 39 affordable at different levels of area median income (AMI). The building features more than 280, 8-foot by 10-foot windows to provide each unit with expansive views and an abundance of natural light.

© Andy Ryan
© Andy Ryan

The unit mix comprises 29 one-bedroom, 58 two-bedroom, and nine three-bedroom apartments; amenities include a large community room with 25-foot ceiling and 17-foot-tall windows, a fitness center with yoga room, on-site bike storage and workshop, and a new grand central atrium gallery. 

© Gregg Shupe
© Gregg Shupe

Renovation work on the National Register of Historic Places-listed building included removing the first floor and rebuilding it with concrete slab raised above the 100-year floodplain, as well as the repointing and repairing of the exterior brick envelope and chimney stack, and structural reinforcement to the roof. In addition, all windows and frames were replaced with historically matched, energy-efficient reproductions. The site stands a mile from the city center, with easy access to transit and commuter rail lines.

© Andy Ryan
© Andy Ryan
