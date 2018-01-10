World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. azpilicueta arquitectura y paisaje
  6. 2017
  7. 2 Houses in Lerin / azpilicueta arquitectura y paisaje

2 Houses in Lerin / azpilicueta arquitectura y paisaje

  • 05:00 - 10 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
2 Houses in Lerin / azpilicueta arquitectura y paisaje
Save this picture!
2 Houses in Lerin / azpilicueta arquitectura y paisaje, © Rubén Bescós
© Rubén Bescós

© Rubén Bescós © Rubén Bescós © Rubén Bescós © Rubén Bescós + 41

  • Technical Architect

    Miguel Larraburu, Maria Navarro

  • Infographics

    Jesús Bacaicoa

  • Structure Consultants

    Eduardo Ozcoidi

  • Construction

    Garnica y Cortés S.L.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rubén Bescós
© Rubén Bescós

Text description provided by the architects. Lerin is a locality of Earth Estella, of approximately 2000 inhabitants, very tied to his orography. Lerín's urban tracing is of medieval origin, the Major street crosses the village for your part more discharge, the streets, ascending, they cut her perpendicularly. The people rise up to approximately 100 meters of height on the riverbed of the Ega. Both new housings are determined by the complex local geometry, for two different.

Save this picture!
© Rubén Bescós
© Rubén Bescós

They raise the House M and the House P, as elements másicos of a material only one: the concrete I dress treated, integrated the strong earring, talking with the typical local constructions, of massive walls of load, enclosed earthy walls of adobe, typical of called " Lerin's Rock ". There have been given priority that to be and the kitchen of the housings, have ideal orientation, in the southern part.

Save this picture!
Sections - House P
Sections - House P

Both housings have zone by day and zone by night independent. Every housing possesses two differentiated accesses, For the Strong street Isabel II, one arranges the principal pedestrian access of the housing, for the street “Corral de la Dula”, pasture arranges the access rolled to the garage and spaces of alleviation of semi-basement. The program contemplates diaphanous spaces in the zone by day of being kitchen and zones of access. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms appear. Spaces of entertainment appear, opposite to the sunny fronts overturned to the sights of Lerin's pine grove and the suitable orientation.

Save this picture!
© Rubén Bescós
© Rubén Bescós

The construction has been determined by limits of budget, predefined from the first moment. The housings contemplate aspects of energy efficiency, with a good energetic qualification. A constructive system has been chosen, by means of walls of a load of seen, pigmented reinforced concrete in mass and agreement to the sandblast, to make seeing the arid one of rolled singing. The panels of photovoltaic power join adequately the roof.

Save this picture!
© Rubén Bescós
© Rubén Bescós

The generated texture has a double exterior expression that allows playing with the contrast of sufficiently experienced materials and of good maintenance, reinterpretING the constructive traditional system of "earthy" walls. The chased aims have been the integration in the locality, the optimization of the economic resources and the simplicity of execution.

Save this picture!
© Rubén Bescós
© Rubén Bescós
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "2 Houses in Lerin / azpilicueta arquitectura y paisaje" 10 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881740/2-houses-in-lerin-azpilicueta-arquitectura-y-paisaje/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »