The Caveman / Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 27 October, 2017
The Caveman / Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 42

  • Architects

    Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

  • Location

    4990 Ponte de Lima, Portugal

  • Design Team

    Tiago do Vale, Maria João Araújo, com Adele Pinna, Camille Martin

  • Constructor

    ARU, Arquitectura e Reabilitação Urbana

  • Area

    62.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    João Morgado
The Caveman / Tiago do Vale Arquitectos, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Having as a starting point a shoe store built in the late 90’s, this new commercial space -which targets a very specific (and demanding) market with a wide range of products- required a project designed to have great flexibility in the presentation of the products, generate a space with a strong, recognizable and repeatable image, while achieving it at a very low cost.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The pre-existent drywall false ceiling was demolished and the wallpaper on the walls removed. Lifting the degraded floating floors revealed a concrete subfloor in great condition. A concrete column was hidden behind four floor-to-ceiling mirrors.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Returning the space to its most raw characteristics exposed its most strong features: a rediscovered ceiling height and a phenomenal transparency to the street.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

To achieve the store’s goals, the approach had to be very pragmatic, based on a simple gesture that could organize the space in its entirety and resourcing to cost-effective solutions that wouldn’t require expensive finishes or maintenance.

Diagram 02
Diagram 02

The resulting design is an ode to the value of the materials as they are: their frankness, their natural image and their intrinsic qualities.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The exposed ceilings, perimetral walls and infrastructures are painted black, toning down their presence in the background.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

A large “U” shaped surface warmly embraces the visitors, serving as the product showcase and, through its deconstruction, designing the store counter.

The yellow cement wood boards are perforated in a pattern that allows the product display area to be infinitely reconfigured with sucupira wood pegs -serving both as shelves and hangers. There are minimal cuts to the boards and no leftovers.

Diagram 03
Diagram 03

These boards are supported by a galvanized steel structure that reinforces the “U” shape and deemphasizes the irregular perimeter of the store behind it.

The geometry of this plane relates to the perimetral walls in such a way that it allows for a dressing room, storage and working spaces behind it.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Hanging from steel cables, along one of the glass store sides, there are four displays, constructed from the same cement wood boards and galvanized steel profiles used before.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

All in all, the entire store is composed by four materials, in their raw, pure state: pre-existent concrete, cement wood boards, galvanized steel and wood.

With great simplicity it was possible to produce a very rich, complex space. Though each part may appear crude when regarded individually, their ensemble results in a welcoming place of great warmth and finish, defined by the qualities of the honest, exposed materials, the carefully crafted details, its wonderful transparency and its extremely judicious lighting.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interiors Architecture Portugal
