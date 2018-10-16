World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties

Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties
Save this picture!
The Original Whitney by Lina Bondarenko
The Original Whitney by Lina Bondarenko

This was originally posted on October 17, 2017.

When it's time to dress up for Halloween, Carnival or theme parties, people often choose costumes that resonate with their interests. This is especially true for architects, who are particularly well-suited to designing and building head-turning outfits. For students and young architects, the yearning to construct (and destruct) stems from the will to create elaborate headpieces and ingenious appendages.

We recently polled ArchDaily readers from across the world, asking them to share their architecture-themed costumes with us. Want to submit yours? We'll be updating this post so send us your photo on Facebook or via the comments below!

Save this picture!
Greek Temple by Thiciene Cintra
Greek Temple by Thiciene Cintra
Save this picture!
Rivergate Tower in Tampa by Patrick Thorpe
Rivergate Tower in Tampa by Patrick Thorpe
Save this picture!
The Taj Majal by Red Gonzales
The Taj Majal by Red Gonzales
Save this picture!
The Globe Theather by Chrissy Turek
The Globe Theather by Chrissy Turek
Save this picture!
Lebbeus Woods by Nadia Lloyd-Lister
Lebbeus Woods by Nadia Lloyd-Lister
Save this picture!
OCAD University's Sharp Centre for Design - Will Alsop by Rob Shostak
OCAD University's Sharp Centre for Design - Will Alsop by Rob Shostak
Save this picture!
Tracing Paper with Sketches by Luana Rôla
Tracing Paper with Sketches by Luana Rôla
Save this picture!
Leaning Tower of Pisa by Ashley Bell Davis
Leaning Tower of Pisa by Ashley Bell Davis
Save this picture!
Empire State Building and King Kong - by Daniel Kidd and Bjarke Ingels
Empire State Building and King Kong - by Daniel Kidd and Bjarke Ingels
Save this picture!
Tape Measure via www.thriftyfun.com
Tape Measure via www.thriftyfun.com
Save this picture!
Chrysler Building by Jason Molina
Chrysler Building by Jason Molina
Save this picture!
Toronto City Hall by Rob Shostak
Toronto City Hall by Rob Shostak
Save this picture!
Cleveland’s Marcel Breuer Building by Jonathan Kurtz
Cleveland’s Marcel Breuer Building by Jonathan Kurtz
Save this picture!
AutoCAD Error by Kaio Carvalho
AutoCAD Error by Kaio Carvalho
Save this picture!
"Low Cost Guggenheim Bilbao" by Rod Neto
"Low Cost Guggenheim Bilbao" by Rod Neto
Save this picture!
Le Corbusier by Paula Rodrigues
Le Corbusier by Paula Rodrigues

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties" 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881710/architecture-costumes-for-halloween-carnival-and-office-parties/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Cosplay 建筑，你的脑洞还能再大吗？

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream