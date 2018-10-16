Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties
This was originally posted on October 17, 2017.
When it's time to dress up for Halloween, Carnival or theme parties, people often choose costumes that resonate with their interests. This is especially true for architects, who are particularly well-suited to designing and building head-turning outfits. For students and young architects, the yearning to construct (and destruct) stems from the will to create elaborate headpieces and ingenious appendages.
We recently polled ArchDaily readers from across the world, asking them to share their architecture-themed costumes with us. Want to submit yours? We'll be updating this post so send us your photo on Facebook or via the comments below!
