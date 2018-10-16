Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties

Save this picture! The Original Whitney by Lina Bondarenko

This was originally posted on October 17, 2017.



When it's time to dress up for Halloween, Carnival or theme parties, people often choose costumes that resonate with their interests. This is especially true for architects, who are particularly well-suited to designing and building head-turning outfits. For students and young architects, the yearning to construct (and destruct) stems from the will to create elaborate headpieces and ingenious appendages.

We recently polled ArchDaily readers from across the world, asking them to share their architecture-themed costumes with us. Want to submit yours? We'll be updating this post so send us your photo on Facebook or via the comments below!

Save this picture! Greek Temple by Thiciene Cintra

Save this picture! Rivergate Tower in Tampa by Patrick Thorpe

Save this picture! The Taj Majal by Red Gonzales

Save this picture! The Globe Theather by Chrissy Turek

Save this picture! OCAD University's Sharp Centre for Design - Will Alsop by Rob Shostak

Save this picture! Tracing Paper with Sketches by Luana Rôla

Save this picture! Leaning Tower of Pisa by Ashley Bell Davis

Save this picture! Empire State Building and King Kong - by Daniel Kidd and Bjarke Ingels

Save this picture! Chrysler Building by Jason Molina

Save this picture! Toronto City Hall by Rob Shostak

Save this picture! Cleveland’s Marcel Breuer Building by Jonathan Kurtz

Save this picture! AutoCAD Error by Kaio Carvalho

Save this picture! "Low Cost Guggenheim Bilbao" by Rod Neto