World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  5. Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA

Save this project
Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo + 25

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Cultural Center
  • Author Architects: Carlos Bedoya, Wonne Ickx, Abel Perles, Víctor Jaime
  • Collaborators: Rosalía Yuste, Josué Palma, Pamela Martínez, Antonio Espinoza, Andrés Rivadeneyra, Iván Villegas
  • Construction: Bonarq Arquitectura (Ismael Rojas)
  • Structure: Kaltia Consultores (Verónica Correa) y DAE (Juan Felipe Heredia)
  • Engineering: BioE (Alejandro Lirusso)
  • Landscape: Entorno Taller de Paisaje (Hugo Sánchez)
  • Client: Municipio de Teotitlan del Valle
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Text description provided by the architects. This Community Cultural Center exhibits the archeological and textile wealth of Teotitlán del Valle, a village in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The principal volume, facing the village square, houses the Museum which will host the collections and activities of the present Teotitlán Museum of History. In formal terms, the project is governed by the aesthetics of the immediate context, which determine the height, color, and materials used. The secondary volume contains the Municipal Library and a service zone. The area occupied by both buildings on the site represents just 18% of the whole surface area, leaving a large public space of plaza and gardens. This helps to improve the pedestrian routes passing across the site and connecting with the main square, inserting the new public spaces created by the Cultural Center into the circuit of existing plazas that define the urban structure of the village.

Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Save this picture!
Museum Building Sections
Museum Building Sections
Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

The architectural volumes present austere, neutral façades. The form and material character of the building, including double-slab sloping roofs, 30 cm-thick concrete walls, and controlled openings, create a passive system that responds to the adverse climatic conditions. This basic strategy helps to regulate the temperature inside the building and provides users with a comfortable space to read a book, work or visit the museum, and at the same time eliminates the need to install air conditioning systems. The interiors present a diverse range of lighting conditions and spatial qualities (double and triple-height spaces), generating different atmospheres for exhibitions and activities. The Cultural Center uses a minimal palette of locally made materials (pigmented concrete, timber, clay tiles and bricks) in order to blend into its context.

Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Originally published on October 16, 2017

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
PRODUCTORA
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center
Cite: "Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA" [Centro Cultural Comunitario Teotitlán del Valle / PRODUCTORA] 02 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881708/teotitlan-del-valle-cultural-center-productora/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

特奥蒂特兰文化中心 / PRODUCTORA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream