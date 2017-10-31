Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada

+ 36

“Casas Catalinas” are family homes located in Rio Ceballos, along the Córdoba mountain range and away from the city. They set up in 5000 square-foot lands.

The project seeks to provide home solutions to middle class young families that have access to social loans provided by the state. These 1185 square-foot houses have a limited budget and the main guidelines have to do with lively rooms, austere and detail less design, reducing construction costs.

Since the neighborhood is highly populated, the idea was to pull the private areas back where there is less contact with the public. Inner spaces relate with the outside through glass, patios and galleries. Throughout the houses, a sense of permeability can be felt.

Taking into account the present way of living, construction materials chosen were low-maintenance. At the same time, each element remains visible, as a way of lowering costs. Foundation, walls and joists are also lively elements in each house, along with cement bricks, that are left stucco-less.