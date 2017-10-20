World
  7. Barão Geraldo Residence / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura

Barão Geraldo Residence / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 20 October, 2017
Barão Geraldo Residence / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura
Barão Geraldo Residence / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura, © Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

© Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba + 22

  • Architects

    Vasco Lopes Arquitetura

  • Location

    Barao Geraldo, Brazil

  • Collaborator Architect

    Tatiana Martins

  • Lightning

    Paul Avolese

  • Construction

    Eng. Santo

  • Woodwork

    marcenaria Laurel

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

From the architect. Renovation of a one floor house implanted on a square flat terrain in an urban lot. The main intervention was to integrate the social area with an open kitchen, a dining room and a living room, all in sequence. 

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Wooden frames with large glass panels allow the integration with the external garden with minimum visual interference. A wall made by hollow concrete elements and the decorative floor titles displays triangular and diagonal forms. The reference to raw materials, with the use of concrete, rustic wood, and apparent pipes and beams create a simple and comfortable atmosphere. 

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

The concrete slabs that composes the flaps of the house protect its frames and provide shade for the interior areas. In another block are situated the office and a porch with barbecue pit, constituting the external ambiance that faces the swimming pool area, located four steps bellow.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Brazil
Cite: "Barão Geraldo Residence / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura" [Residência Barão Geraldo / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura] 20 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881661/barao-geraldo-residence-vasco-lopes-arquitetura/>

