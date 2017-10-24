Call for Entries: Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Urban Quality Improvement International Design Competition Announcement

In the future Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone will use information and communications technology, and technological creative industry as its engine, together with Longhua Center, Qinghu Sub- center, Shenezhenbei Railway Station business center, to develop jointly and become a demonstrative area that unites technological business, industry incubation, and service, merges industrial and urban qualities.

1. Project Description

1.1 Project Name

Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Urban Quality Improvement International Design Competition

1.2 Competition Sponsors, Organizers, and Supporting Agencies

Sponsors: People’s Government of Longgang District, Shenzhen， Shenzhen Urban Management Bureau

Organizers: Bantian Sub-district Office, Longgang District, Shenzhen，Longgang District Urban Management Bureau, Shenzhen

Competition Guide Agencies: Urban Planning, Land & Resources Commission of Shenzhen Municipality，Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality



Competition Technical Support and Implementation Agency: RJRX Urban Planning & Design Consultants Co. Ltd.

1.3 Region Overview and Competition Background Information

1.3.1 Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Overview

Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, located at the key node of Shenzhen in connecting North and South, uniting West, and expanding in East; the core is Bantian Sub-district jurisdiction.

The research region of this competition is bounded by Meiguan Expressway on the west side, Jihe Highway on the north side, Qingping Highway on the , and a part of Silver Lake Mountain Suburban Park in the South, including four statutory planned area ( Bantian North, Bantian South, Minle region, and LG102-T4). Total area is about 39 squared kilometers.



Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone is surrounded by mountain and lakes, on the north, east, and south sides there are 6 characteristic (suburban) parks, in the mountains there are 7 reservoirs, it has good ecological basis, overall high vegetation coverage; at the same time, Ban Xue Gang has a list of Hakka walled villages, including Yangmei Lo Wai, Xiangjiaotang Lo Wai, Bantian Lo Wai, and Hepingtang Lo Wai, has rich history.

Save this picture! Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Regional Transportation Analysis in the Scope of Shenzhen

International renowned enterprise—Huawei’s headquarter is in Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, Longgang, Shenzhen. Because there are a group of high-tech and creative enterprises led by Huawei headquarter congregated here, they have pushed forward rapid development of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone.

Save this picture! Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Strategic Orientation Analysis in the Scope of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau Bay Area

In recent years, under the strategic background of Shenzhen eastward strategy, the municipal government has increased investment in the eastern area of Shenzhen. Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone as “the precursor demonstrative zone of Shenzhen Eastward Strategy”, together with Shenzhen Qiaanhai, Houhai headquarter base, East center, and Guangming Phoenix City have constituted key development area of Shenzhen.

Save this picture! Location of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone in Shenzhen

Proposed in Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Urban Design International Consultation and Planning Implementation Scheme a Already completed, Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone led by high-tech creative enterprises and as Huawei takes the lead, will become a “strategically important zone leading the Pearl River Delta creative industry participating in global competition and collaboration”.



In the future Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone will use information and communications technology, and technological creative industry as its engine, together with Longhua Center, Qinghu Sub-center, Shenezhenbei Railway Station business center, to develop jointly and become a demonstrative area that unites technological business, industry incubation, and service, merges industrial and urban qualities.

The construction goal of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone is to become a compound technological green creative city that is in the forest, facing the future, having global vision, creative ideal and humanities!

(Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone is right next to the urban center of the Pearl River Delta—Shenzhenbei Railway Station, half an hour commute time from Hong Kong central area West Kowloon, which is helpful for gathering technological and creative talents from Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta, can effectively connect regional creative talents and local “Silicon Valley in the sense of hardware equipment” industrial environment, and stimulate more creative enterprises.)

Save this picture! Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Creative Elements Distribution Analysis Map

(Ban Xue Gang surrounding area is starting to aggregate motivational elements for creation—like Maker Space, Incubator, and other research institutions, making that area the important bearer of Shenzhen creative industry moving northward, and becoming the new origin of creativity.)

1.3.2 Competition Background Information

“Clear rivers and green hills are as valuable as mountains of gold and silver”, and pointed out that “protecting ecological environment is protecting productivity”, deeply unveiled the relationship between economic development and ecosystem protection, deepened recognition of rules of economic and social development and natural ecosystem, and thus provide guideline and impetus for making China beautiful.

Under the strategic instruction of this guideline, this international competition is held according to orientation of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone required by the municipality of Shenzhen to make it “the precursor demonstrative area of Eastward Strategy”, “the key area of Shenzhen urban quality improvement”, and Shenzhen’s objective of creating the “Cleanest City of the Nation” and “World Renowned Flower City”, and building “National Forest City” work arrangement, and in order to improve quality of the core area of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, improve sub-district environment, promote sub-district image, and support sustainable and healthy development of the industry at Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, and at the same time connect to the overall urban planning execution plan of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone and ensure periodical results are enacted.

1.4 Competition Overall Goal

This design competition should have a worldly vision, learn from development experiences of developed areas of the globe, unites international top-rank design wisdom, and fully enhances “rooted in local, embrace the world” creative spirits. Should connect the urban quality improvement plan and current problems that need to be dealt with urgently, make sure the plan can be implemented in the near future, and strive to make a substantial improvement of regional urban quality in a relatively short time period, and then improve overall urban service and competitiveness of the area.

At the same time, through improvement in spatial quality, drive local cultural quality to improve, strive to reach the realm and height of “express local essence through culture”, gradually reach the development goal of “city-industry integration, green and humane smart city pioneer demonstration area”.

1.5 Competition Principles

Stick to the principle of being urban and public, pay attention to interactive relationship between the project and urban surrounding regions, emphasize openness and inclusiveness when put into practice; Sustainable principle, pay attention to the application of low-carbon eco-technology, the sponge city technology, and green building design technology; Cost-controlled principle, while make the plan creative, practical, and visually pleasing; Respect local cultural context principle, pay attention that the plan is localized, and make sure local history, culture, and geology will be preserved.

1.6 Competition Content

This competition includes four projects: “Bantian in the Forerst” Surrounding Characteristic (Suburban) Parks Holistic Conceptual Design Plan International Competition, Ban Xue Gang Art Center and Surrounding Block Architecture Conceptual Design Plan International Competition, Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Streets and Nodes Greenery and Landscape Improve Design International Competition, and Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Urban VI and Application Design International Competition. ( DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1kUYHSsZ )

(After each Design agency submit formal sign up form, competition implementation agency will send detailed competition file of each project via email to the email address of signed up agency. ）

2. Competition Rules

The rules of this competition will be divided into two categories depending on the projects that competition agencies choose. Category one is planning and design, including three projects:“Bantian in the Forerst” Surrounding Characteristic (Suburban) Parks Holistic Conceptual Design Plan International Competition, Ban Xue Gang Art Center and Surrounding Block Architecture Conceptual Design Plan International Competition, Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Streets and Nodes Greenery and Landscape Improve Design International Competition; ( DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1sloKI5n )



Category two is art and graphic design, which refers to Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Urban VI and Application Design International Competition project.( DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1qXGWLBm )

2.1 Competition Rules of Category One

Competition rules of category one require that this competition be divided into two phases, the first phase is open sigh up and qualification examination; the second phase is design competition.

2.1.1 Phase One: Open Sign up and Qualification Examination

Build Qualification Examination Committee, members are constituted of 5 representatives who are familiar with design level of the industry and have background in the industry of architecture, landscape architecture, and art design, etc. Qualification Examination Committee will have a committee chair to host examination work, the committee chair will be generated through recommendation, and have the same power in decision as other members; specific qualification rules will be decided by Qualification Examination Committee.

Methods of qualification examination. Qualification Examination Committee will use disclosed ballot method to examine qualification, achievement, prospective project team, project plan of participation teams, and conceptual design plan, and based on the ranked scores, determine the top 8 teams that will get design compensation, and 2 alternate teams (also to be ranked), if any of the top 8 teams drop out of the second phase of competition, then alternate teams can substitute according to their rank.



Other teams that pass qualification examination can also participate in the second phase design competition on their own will, and deliver formal participation confirmation to competition sponsors. Design teams participate on their own will do not get design compensation.

2.1.2 Phase Two: Design Competition

Build Plan Examination Committee, members are constituted of 7 renowned experts in the industry from China or other countries. The committee chair will be hosting examination work of Plan Examination Committee, and has equal right to vote as other members. Plan Examination Committee will determine specific examination rules.

Participating teams should submit final files that meet the requirements of design assignment. Plan Examination Committee will examine all submitted design plans, and choose the top 2 teams, provide review, and recommend to the sponsors. The sponsors will research and determine the rank of the top 2 winning teams on the basis of fully respecting expert review opinions.

The design team gets the first prize will, base on expert review, be responsible for uniting competition results and deepening conceptual plan design, and hold at least 2 workshops. In the end complete deepening conceptual plan design; the conceptual plan design after deepened should reach the depth of a plan design. The design team gets the second prize should send a core designer participating in the 2 workshops held by the design team that wins, and participate in uniting competition results and deepening conceptual plan design.

2.1.3 Requirements for Design Outcome

Design outcome should meet the requirements of Republic of China, Guangdong Province, and Shenzhen on urban design regulation and regulatory files, meet the requirements of competition file, expression of content should be complete, clear, and accurate. Design outcome must be signed and seal affixed by the participating agency or team to be effective. Participating agency should label the name of the design agency on the lower right corner of the back of a complete design outcome file, seal affixed by the design agency, and leave in a folder individually. Each participating agency can only submit one design outcome. All design outcomes (see Design Assignment for design outcome requirements) must be submitted altogether on time, and get receipt from organizers. All design outcomes must be delivered or mailed to location appointed by the sponsors by the deadline (location will be announced later).

2.1.4 Qualification Examination File Submission Requirements

Required qualification examination files

Sign up form (see appendix 1); DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1jIADFt8 Introduction to the design agency Copy of effective business license (or business registration certificate); Enterprise credential files or awards received (copy, seal affixed)(if there is any); Proof of sign up agency or chief designer participating in projects alike in the past 5 years (not exceeding 5 similar projects), and provide proof materials below: a) Copy of certificate of merit or design contract page that is signed and seal affixed; b) Relevant photos or master drawing of design work; c) Effective office phone number, contact and other relevant proof materials of client of design work. Introduction to chief designer and design team of this project, should provide: introduction to chief designer and members of design team, personal professional qualification certificate. Work plan: list of members in the design team if enters phase two, team collaboration mode, design cycle and other work arrangements; Certificate of legal representative, power of attorney from legal representative (original file, seal affixed or signed), ID of principal (copy, seal affixed); Agencies sign up as a team should submit Design Team Agreement signed by all design firms of the team (see Appendix 2)，and specify the agency leading design process (original copy, seal affixed); Other materials participating agencies think are necessary to provide;

☆ If applicant is a team, each agency of the team provide materials stated above separately and fill in the sign up form. All materials above should be seal affixed.

Qualification examination files compilation

All contents above make into a pamphlet with catalog. Paper size A4, 5 copies, seal affixed; Electronic version of all files above copied in a thumb drive and submit together with paper version; send electronic version to competition designate email BXG_Q2017@163.com Submitted file should avoid overwrapping on the principle of environmental protection. Pamphlet should not exceed 50 pages (including printed on both sides).

Qualification examination files submission

Participating agency should send materials above to Room 1309, Gongyuandao Building unit B, No.26 Dengliang Road, Shenzhen, before 3 p.m. on November 17.2017（UTC+8）. Recipient: Ms. Li, contact: +86 0755 86549494；13632658134.



Qualification examination files received after the deadline will be rejected and returned to the applicant.

2.4 Competition Rules of Category Two (Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Urban VI and Application Design International Competition Rules)( DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1qXGWLBm )

2.4.1 Phase One: Directional Invitation and Sign up

Category two of this competition uses both directional invitation and open sign up, directional invited agencies and open signed up agencies compete fairly in the competition critique stage. List of agencies invited directionally will be announced at another time.

2.4.2 Phase Two: Competition Critique

Build Plan Examination Committee, members are constituted of 7 renowned experts in the industry from China or other countries. The committee chair will be hosting the examination work of Plan Examination Committee, and has equal right to vote as others. Plan Examination Committee will determine specific examination rules.

Participating teams submit final files that meet the requirements of design assignment. Plan Examination Committee will examine all submitted design plans, and choose the top 2 teams and 8 nominees, provide review, and recommend to the sponsors. The sponsors will research and determine the rank of the top 2 winning teams selected by the committee, on the basis of fully respecting expert review opinions.



The design team gets the first prize will, base on expert review, be responsible for uniting competition results and deepening conceptual plan design, and hold at least 2 workshops. In the end complete deepening conceptual plan design; the conceptual plan design after deepened should reach the depth of a plan design.

2.4.3 Phase Three: Public Vote

In order to further market result of this VI design, the finalist plans and plans win the first and second prize will be competing for the Best Online Popularity Award through online platform, the participating agency wins the most votes will gain respective prizes. Detailed rules of public vote will be announced at another time.

2.5 Outcome Copyright and Law

The right of authorship of all proposals submitted belongs to the design firms. The organizer will not return any documents submitted. The organizer retingtains the copyright of all proposals. The organizer is entitled to use proposals free of charge, including notifying the evaluation result after appraisal, and introducing, displaying and critiquing the proposals through media, professional magazines, books or other forms. All submitted schemes must be originally created by the design firms and are forbidden to cover any material infringing the intellectual property right of any third party. In case of any infringement, the design firms shall undertake the relevant legal responsibilities themselves, which has nothing to do with the organizer. Meanwhile, the participation qualification of the infringing design organizations will be abolished, and their legal responsibilities will be looked into. All documents provided by the organizer (including texts, drawings and electronic data) are subject to copyright protection. Without authorization, any person is forbidden to duplicate, amend, distribute, disclose, lend or transfer the concerned contents; otherwise, he will assume relevant legal liabilities. Governing law: This international competition rule is governed by laws of the People’s Republic of China, which are applicable for the competition work and all documents. In case of any dispute, if the negotiation fails, both parties agree to submit the dispute to China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission, Shenzhen Branch (CIETAC), for arbitration based on CIETAC arbitration rules, with arbitration taking place in Shenzhen. The arbitration will be final and binding on both parties concerned. Confidentiality: Before the announcement of competition results, the organizer will keep all proposals secret. Without the permission of the organizer，any person or institution is forbidden to disclose, publicize or display the proposals in any form before the evaluation is completed, otherwise, that person will bear related legal liabilities.

3. Basic Information on the Four Competition Projects

3.1 “Bantian in the Forest” Surrounding Characteristic (Suburban) Park Holistic Conceptual Design Plan International Competition ( DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1c1DXvRM )



3.1.1 Project Background

Good ecological basis, but lack of protection and proper usage.



Bantian are has a relatively good basis in ecological resources. It has 6 characteristic (suburban) mountain parks, but they lack conncection to urban lives, and are in urgent need of reform to make accessible to the citizens, need convenient transportation passageway connecting to the built area of the city; currently between and inside the characteristic (suburban) parks are segmented by multiple railways, highways, and expressways, need to use extremely creative and feasible method to sew up the segmented nodes and edges, connect the characteristic (suburban) surrounding Bantian Sub-district as a whole.

Save this picture! Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Holistic Urban International Consultancy and Planning Implementation Plan Ecological Layout and Greenway Planning Structure Map

3.1.2 Project Goal

Collect extremely creative and feasible plan, build convenient passageway, sew up nodes and edges segmented by urban railways, highways, and expressways in Bantian area, connect urban built up area and characteristic (suburban) parks, transform existing ecological green space into accessible characteristic (suburban) parks to the citizens, make the characteristic (suburban) parks surrounding Bantian Sub-district a whole.

Save this picture! Conceptual Plan Research Scope Map

3.1.3 Competition Design Range and Main Design Content

This competition project contains design on 3 layers, respectively are conceptual planning and research range, holistic connection design range, and detailed design of nodes.



1) Conceptual Design Range:

Eco-line controlled region of surrounding characteristic (suburban) park, and total area is about 36.75 squared kilometers. Conceptual plan range should pay especially high attention to current situation of urban highway and expressway cutting through the parks and holistic connection problem, holistic connection problem of greenway, and propose creative and feasible conceptual plan.

The key point is to complete master layout conceptual plan of the 6 characteristic (suburban) parks, solve connection problem between the parks, like connect segmented nodes and edges by highway and expressway, greenways inside the parks and urban greenways, and characteristic (suburban) parks and urban build up area.

Specific content includes conceptual plan of overall landscape and greenery of the parks, park and urban passageway connection plan, etc.



2) Key Design Range:

Focusing on the characteristic (suburban) parks in Bantian Sub-district, emphasize research on the design of passageways connecting urban space inside Bantian Sub-district, urban greenway, and entrances and exits of the parks, total area is about 8.33 squared kilometers.

Main design content includes: design plan of connection of the parks and urban passageways; infrastructures inside the parks, entrances and exits, resting and view deck, signage system, emergency distress signal system, etc., climbing route (expedition trail, stairs trail, gentle slope trail, round-reservoir sightseeing trail, and leisure trail), main observation deck and ecological passageway; small-scale infrastructure (resting point, toilet, seats, lights, and trash cans, etc.); park signage system and emergency distress signal system design.



3) Node park detailed design:

The three node design ranges introduced below are suggested by the competition sponsors, design teams can add nodes according to design analysis, or optimize nodes design range.

Save this picture! Key Design Range and Nodes Distribution Map

Node 1: Gangtou Technology Park Entrance Node

Node 1 design range area: 8.59 Ha (85944.8 m2)



Main design content:

a) Gangtou Technology Park entrance space detailed design.

b) Need to work on the geology difference cleverly, and seek for a convenient route going up the mountain.

c) Add slow passageways on the north and south sides of Banli Boulevard, and strengthen connection between suburban park and street park.

d) This node range’s north side is right next to Gangtou Reservoir (also called Jinyuan Reservoir), which is drinking-water source, will gradually run closed management in the future. Therefore, this design plan should fully consider this factor, coordinate drinking-water source protection with surrounding landmass reasonable usage, and propose feasible design plan and implementation suggestions. (Please check basic information compilation of competition file for detailed reservoir blue line protection range)

Save this picture! Node 1: Gangtou Technology Park Entrance Node Range Map

Node 2: Ma An Tang Entrance Node

Node 2 design range area: 8.8 Ha (88036.5 m2)



Main design content:

a) Suburban park entrance space design

b) Ma An Tang community has a simple climbing trail along both sides of Zhengkeng Reservoir, needs to be redesigned, improve view and comfort, and form a walking trail round Zhengkeng Reservoir.

c) Current ground parking can be changed to underground parking under ideal situation, so that the space above the underground parking can be used as part of the park entrance.

d) Current climbing trail goes through under Nanping Expressway, the trail space under the expressway needs to be designed.

e) This node range’s south-east side is right next to Zhengkeng Reservoir, which is drinking-water reservoir, will gradually run closed management in the future. Therefore, this design plan should fully consider this factor, coordinate drinking-water source protection with surrounding landmass reasonable usage, and propose feasible design plan and implementation suggestions. (Please check basic information compilation of competition file for detailed reservoir blue line protection range)

f) Climbing trail should closely relate to geology, lower influence on the ecologic system.

Save this picture! Node 2: Ma An Tang Entrance Node Range Map

Node 3: San Lian Suburban Park Entrance Node

Node 3 design range area: 25.8 Ha (258095.9 m2)



Main design content:

a) Suburban park entrance space design

b) Overcome complicated geology, explore climbing trail cross highway, connect mountains on two sides of the highway. Add slow passageway on both sides of Jihua Road.

c) Under ideal situation, amend damage by illegal buildings on the overall appearance of the mountains.

d) Connect park entrance with heavy passageway on the east side.

e) Qingping Highway and Jihua Road separate the mountains, should amend and connect them through feasible methods.

Save this picture! Node 3: San Lian Suburban Park Entrance Node

3.14 Overall Requirements of Competition

Characteristic (suburban) park is more than park! It is landscape engineering, and social engineering! Should emphasize its public feature, culture fusion, resource gathering, social amendment, and public engagement.Parks should be the place for urban community residents to communicate spiritually. Many cities over the world through their creative design to urban public space to improve quality of public space, and stimulate urban life. Use open mind, vision, and action, to bring new social relation and culture recognition to public spaces. And should pay attention to the connection between design and the city, community and everyday life. Emphasize participation of multiple fields. Suggest design team can include artist, urban planner, architect, sociologist, landscape architects, etc., make this park a place that creativity becomes part of the collaboration. Now that Shenzhen park design has a homogenization trend, this competition hope bidding teams can find the unique character of each park, explore its characteristic resource and features of surrounding urban environment, through creative design to elaborate and strengthen its uniqueness. Design plan should emphasize on restoring ecological status and landscape diversity. The suburban park design should be done on the basis of restore ecological status, and the plan should emphasize design that combine the sponge city technology with eco green space. Through creative design plan to enrich landscape diversity of the suburban park, make the suburban park more accessible, and improve its ecological and social efficiency.

3.1.5 Sign up Requirements

In this competition, design agencies can sign up individually, or sign up as a team of multiple agencies.

Design firms that habe intention to sign up should submit sign-up file before deadline. Sign up file contains business documents and conceptual proposal.

In order to make sure project planning and design staff understand accurately background and relative requirements in China, there must be at least one person in the project design team that is fluent with Chinese.

Business documents:

Credential documents, including company introduction, industrial & commercial registration documents, and qualification certificate, etc. (qualification certificate is not mandatory); Documents of past design projects of the same kind, including project introduction, completion status, photos of the project, and award certificate, etc.; Materials of prospective team members, including a list of team members, resume, and proofing materials of chief designer leading other projects of the same kind, etc.

Conceptual proposal:

Conceptual proposal should state understanding of this project, analysis of characteristics and resources of this area, overall planning and design of the parks, and design ideas of part of the nodes (depth of design is not limited).

The proposal should be within 15 pages, paper size A3. It should clearly state design concept in principle, and let judges accurately understand core design intention.

3.1.6 Phase One Qualification Examination Principle

This qualification examination will be assessed under the principles below:

3.1.7 Competition Award Prizes and Related Fees



Award Prizes

Design teams get into top 2 will gain award prizes as follow:

The first prize will gain award prize 1.8 million. This prize contains the work for competition outcome integration and conceptual design plan deepening. According to critique experts’ opinion, hold at least 2 workshops, complete integration of competition outcome and deepen conceptual design plan, conceptual design plan after deepening should reach the depth of design plan, and plan need to gain permission from the sponsors.

The second prize will gain award prize 800 thousand Chinese yuan. This prize contains the work for competition outcome integration and conceptual design plan deepening. The team wins second prize should send chief designer to participate in the workshops held by the winner of the competition (at least twice), collaborate with integrating competition outcome and deepening conceptual design plan.

Design Compensation

8 finalist teams after submitting outcomes fulfilling competition file requirements, will each gain 200 thousand Chinese yuan design compensation. Except for the 8 finalist competition teams, other teams participating willingly will not gain design compensation. If teams participating willingly get into top 2, respective award prize will be paid.

Payment of Award Prizes and other Related Fees

Award prizes and design compensation of this competition will be paid in Chinese yuan, participating teams are responsible for any taxes generated by award prizes and design compensation, and need to provide Chinese domestic duty-paid invoice meet the requirements of sponsors.

Related fees will go through the formalities of payment after finishing final competition outcome publicity.

Foreign design agencies that cannot accept Chinese yuan using its own account need to sign a third party payment agreement with the sponsors and authorize domestic legal independent juridical person to collect award prizes, and design team need to be responsible for taxes generated.

Others

Competition teams need to be responsible for all costs generated relating to this competition (including travel expenses and accommodation).

Award prizes and design compensation of this competition cover the lump payment for the outright purchase of copyrights of deliverables (intellectual property).

If Plan Examination Committee consider the outcome submitted by participating teams do not meet the depth and requirements of this competition design work, the sponsors will not pay for design compensation.

3.2 Ban Xue Gang Art Center and Surrounding Block Architecture Conceptual Design Plan International Competition( DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1i45FKVF )



3.2.1 Project Background

The municipal party committee, municipal government, district party committee, and district government clearly propose to build high quality cultural and art center in Bantian as soon as possible, and thus promote cultural quality of the district. Through allocation research at earlier stage, the decision is to fully make use of Golden Mountain Park and supplied landmasses from surrounding projects to build Ban Xue Gang Art Center.

Competition Goal

Collect world-class, extremely creative, rich in regional cultural characteristics design plan, make art center a future landmark and cultural heritage of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone.

3.2.3 Competition Design Range and Main Design Content

This competition includes two layers, one is from the angle of detailed urban design, propose control requirements to surrounding landmasses’ architectural style, height, and volume that are coordinative with the art center; the other is conceptual architecture design plan and landscape design plan that unite the art center and Golden Mountain Park.

Design range has three layers:

Area of the landmass that the main architecture of art center is on is 4.86 Ha;

Area used for landscape design for unifying design of Golden Mountain Park is about 10.2 Ha, of which 5.33 Ha is Golden Mountain Park; area of urban design research on surrounding landmasses is about 13.62 Ha;

Among these, the main functions of the art center is suggested to include but not limited to content below:

Large theater no less than 1600 seats, for large performance like ballet, opera, and symphony, etc.;

Multifunction small theater that can fit 430-500 people, suitable for local drama and chamber music, also can be used for performance conference, preview screening, VIP member activities, and sponsor cocktail party;

A multifunction technology and art museum, may include small-scale museum, technology exhibition, and multiple new technology experience showroom, etc.; Artists studios 8-15, can be relatively independent from others; Use fluid public space inside the art center, like the entrance hall, as exhibition space for art pieces; Other kinds of assistive functional space.

Gross floor area of all functions mentioned above is suggested to be 80 – 100 thousand squared meters.

3.2.4 Overall Requirements of Competition

This competition hope to fully consider the different need from the past eras of citizens under new era context for art center kind of public architecture, pay attention to the need of general public for engagement and openness for public architecture. Therefore, design plans should stress public character, creativity, and originality. Participating design teams should conduct sufficient research on the characteristics of excellent theater architecture and public art infrastructure, research in depth on the topics of building atmosphere, openness, local weather, operations management, high-efficiency resources usage, analyze and generate creative design concept, form an architecture expression style that is open and congruent with local features, design an art center architecture that breathes together with the city. Different from “isolated island” type of cultural architecture in the past, we hope the new art center can amend the scattered and separated status of the district, become a point connecting surrounding communities, connect and cover the whole region in a grid public service infrastructure and public space system, design and organize a kind of public social life style that is characteristic of the region. Encourage design teams to be creative in consideration of actual conditions on building materials, modeling, structure, green building technology, etc., for this competition. But the teams should not be pushing for unique architecture modeling, and should match the actual function with spatial modeling of architecture. If the design team submit a design plan of unique structure, then the design team should provide feasibility report of this kind of structure and preliminary budget of building cost together. Because the main function of this project includes large theater, the design team should closely combine the features of large theater, key focus on public transit routes and location of entrances and exits of the theater, especially make independent freight transport entrance and exit for stage props of large-scale performance. In order to improve the art center’s public feature and engagement of citizens, suggest to fully considering in the design plan that without large-scale performance, other public facilities and public spaces except for the theater can run independently, part of the public space can open to public 24 hours.

The design plan should emphasize the combination of architectural space and park green space, and combination with current geology.

3.2.5 Sign up Requirements

In order to widely collect creative design plan, agencies can participate individually in this competition, or can participate as a team of multiple agencies. Designers of the design agencies participating in this competition should be registered at the agency, chief designer should be someone who has held multiple projects of the same kind, and must directly participate in the whole process of the competition. In order to make sure project planning and design staff understand accurately background and relative requirements in China, there must be at least one person in the project design team that is fluent with Chinese. Design firms that have intention to sign up should submit sign-up file before deadline. Sign up file contains business documents and conceptual proposal.

Business documents:

Basic documents, including company introduction, industrial & commercial registration documents, and qualification certificate, etc. (qualification certificate is not mandatory); Documents of past design projects of the same kind, including project introduction, completion status, photos of the project, and award certificate, etc.; Materials of prospective team members, including a list of team members, resume, and proofing materials of chief designer leading other projects of the same kind, etc.

Conceptual proposal:

Conceptual proposal should state understanding of this project, analysis of characteristics and resources of this area, design ideas of architectural conceptual plan of the art center and surrounding landmasses (depth of design is not limited).

The proposal should be within 15 pages, paper size A3. It should clearly state design concept in principle, and let judges accurately understand core design intention.

3.2.6 Qualification Examination Principle

3.2.7 Competition Award Prizes and Related Fees

Award Prizes

Design teams get into top 2 will gain award prizes as follow:

The first prize will gain award prize 2.5 million. This prize contains the work for competition outcome integration and conceptual design plan deepening. According to critique experts’ opinion, hold at least 2 workshops, complete integration of competition outcome and deepen conceptual design plan, conceptual design plan after deepening should reach the depth of design plan, and plan need to gain permission from the sponsors.



The second prize will gain award prize 800 thousand Chinese yuan. This prize contains the work for competition outcome integration and conceptual design plan deepening. The team wins second prize should send chief designer to participate in the workshops held by the winner of the competition (at least twice), collaborate with integrating competition outcome and deepening conceptual design plan.

Design Compensation

8 finalist teams after submitting outcomes fulfilling competition file requirements, will each gain 300 thousand Chinese yuan design compensation. Except for the 8 finalist competition teams, other teams participating willingly will not gain design compensation. If teams participating willingly get into top 2, respective award prize will be paid.

Payment of Award Prizes and other Related Fees

Award prizes and design compensation of this competition will be paid in Chinese yuan, participating teams are responsible for any taxes generated by award prizes and design compensation, and need to provide Chinese domestic duty-paid invoice meet the requirements of sponsors.

Related fees will go through the formalities of payment after finishing final competition outcome publicity.

Foreign design agencies that cannot accept Chinese yuan using its own account need to sign a third party payment agreement with the sponsors and authorize domestic legal independent juridical person to collect award prizes, and design team need to be responsible for taxes generated.

Others

Competition teams need to be responsible for all costs generated relating to this competition (including travel expenses and accommodation).

Award prizes and design compensation of this competition cover the lump payment for the outright purchase of copyrights of deliverables (intellectual property).

If Plan Examination Committee consider the outcome submitted by participating teams do not meet the depth and requirements of this competition design work, the sponsors will not pay for design compensation.

3.3 Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Streets and Nodes Greenery and Landscape Improve Design International Competition ( DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1kV89JpX )



3.3.1 Project Background

Focus on the problems of low quality current streetscape of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, and low recognizability of nodes at the entrance.

This competition select 4 main municipal roads and 10 nodes as design objects, in the hope of progressively improve the whole area through quality improvement of the four main municipal roads and landscape of the nodes.

3.3.2 Competition Goal

Build municipal roads and nodes rich in regional characteristics. Invite excellent designers from China or other countries to participate in making this conceptual plan. Use high standard and starting point to build streets with distinguished landscape and nodes for Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, through collecting creative and worldly vision design plan.

3.3.3 Competition Content

This competition project includes four roads and ten nodes, node design range is suggested by the competition sponsors, design teams can add the number of nodes according to research analysis, or optimize node design range (Please check basic information compilation of competition file for detailed node design range)

Functional features of the four roads and location characters of the nodes:

Ban Xue Gang Boulevard (the section south of Bulong Road is the key point of implementation in recent stage)—after Banyin Passageway open to traffic, Ban Xue Gang Boulevard becomes an important transportation route to enter Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone from Shenzhen Special Area, and the location of important nodes of multiple stations along metro line 10. Along Wuhe Boulevard—Wuhe Boulevard connects Nanping Expressway and Meiguan Expressway, is a major transportation route to enter Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone; Along Banli Boulevard—connects Longhua District and Buji Sub-district. Along Beier Road and Jihua Road—is the main community road of Ban Xue Gang; Ten nodes—transition area located between each munipal roads and surrounding municipal administrative districts.

Street Cross Section requirements:

Ban Xue Gang Boulevard: Design length is 6.29 kilometers (section between Banli Boulevard and Nanping Expressway), road red line width 60 meters, green belt width 20 meters;

Along Wuhe Boulevard: Design length 9.39 kilometers, road red line width 60 meters, green belt width 26 meters;

Along Banli Boulevard: Design length 4.99 kilometers, road red line width 100 meters, greenbelt width 33 meters;

Along Beier Road and Jihua Raod:

Beier Road: Design length 2.02 kilometers (Meiguan Highway—Banlan Boulevard), road red line width 70 meters, green belt width 24.5 meters;

Jihua Road: Design length 2.32 kilometers, road red line width 70 meters, green belt width 14 meters.

Design Requirements:

Need to target at roads and nodes described above to design streets and nodes greenery, through greenery design to create streetscape and nodes landscape rich in regional characteristics, and thereby improve aesthetic standard of the public to street landscape view.

Design plan must emphasize combination of the sponge city technology and municipal roads and green spaces.

3.3.4 Sign up Requirements

In order to widely collect creative design plan, agencies can participate individually in this competition, or can participate as a team of multiple agencies.

Design firms that have intention to sign up should submit sign-up file before deadline. Sign up file contains business documents and conceptual proposal.

In order to make sure project planning and design staff understand accurately background and relative requirements in China, there must be at least one person in the project design team that is fluent with Chinese.

Business Documents

Basic documents, including company introduction, industrial & commercial registration documents, and qualification certificate, etc. (qualification certificate is not mandatory); Documents of past design projects of the same kind, including project introduction, completion status, photos of the project, and award certificate, etc.; Materials of prospective team members, including a list of team members, resume, and proofing materials of chief designer leading other projects of the same kind, etc.

Conceptual Proposals:

Conceptual proposal should state understanding of this project, analysis of characteristics and resources of this area, ideas of street greenery and landscape design and nodes landscape design (depth of design is not limited).

The proposal should be within 15 pages, paper size A3. It should clearly state design concept in principle, and let judges accurately understand core design intention.

3.3.5 Qualification Examination Principle

3.3.6 Competition Award Prizes and Related Fees

The competition bonus includes, first prize is 800 thousand Chinese yuan, second place 300 thousand Chinese yuan, 8 finalist teams will each get 100 thousand Chinese yuan design compensation fee.



Award Prizes

Design teams get into top 2, will gain award prizes as follow:

The first prize will gain award prize 800 thousand Chinese yuan. This prize contains the work for competition outcome integration and conceptual design plan deepening. According to critique experts’ opinion, hold at least 2 workshops, complete integration of competition outcome and deepen conceptual design plan, conceptual design plan after deepening should reach the depth of design plan, and plan need to gain permission from the sponsors.



The second prize will gain award prize 300 thousand Chinese yuan. This prize contains the work for competition outcome integration and conceptual design plan deepening. The team wins second prize should send chief designer to participate in the workshops held by the winner of the competition (at least twice), collaborate with integrating competition outcome and deepening conceptual design plan.

Design Compensation

8 finalist teams after submitting outcomes fulfilling competition file requirements, will each gain 100 thousand Chinese yuan design compensation. Except for the 8 finalist competition teams, other teams participating willingly will not gain design compensation. If teams participating willingly get into top 2, respective award prize will be paid.

Payment of Award Prize and other Related Fees

Award prizes and design compensation of this competition will be paid in Chinese yuan, participating teams are responsible for any taxes generated by award prizes and design compensation, and need to provide Chinese domestic duty-paid invoice meet the requirements of sponsors.

Related fees will go through the formalities of payment after finishing final competition outcome publicity.

Foreign design agencies that cannot accept Chinese yuan using its own account need to sign a third party payment agreement with the sponsors and authorize domestic legal independent juridical person to collect award prizes, and design team need to be responsible for taxes generated.

Others

Competition teams need to be responsible for all costs generated relating to this competition (including travel expenses and accommodation).

Award prizes and design compensation of this competition cover the lump payment for the outright purchase of copyrights of deliverables (intellectual property).

If Plan Examination Committee consider the outcome submitted by participating teams do not meet the depth and requirements of this competition design work, the sponsors will not pay for design compensation.

3.4 Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone Urban VI and Application design International Competition (DOWNLOAD FILE: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1c165TzM )

3.4.1 Project Background

Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone has a characteristic basis of specific industry (high-tech enterprises represented by Huawei) and urban culture, but these resources are lack of refinement, improvement, and expression. In urgen need of a systematic urban visual identification system using visual elements to express urban characteristics of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone.

3.4.2 Competition Goal

Through this international competition, intend to collect a unique visual identification (brief VI) system plan of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, and through the use of VI system in urban public space, public facilitlies and public activities, broadcast cultural characteristics of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, make nte urban image of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone popular, and further improve regional culture brand effect,. It is an important measure of making culture of Bantian Sub-district standing out and driving regional development.

3.4.3 Competition Content



This competition project includes three layers:

Combines current resource characteristics and develop trend of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone, design VI system in coherence to local culture; Use VI design core elements on streets, signage, outdoor advertisements, faces along the streets, cultural sculptures, street performance, greenery, slow speed facilities, festivals, etc., to create a uniform urban visual system of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone; Provide a series of feasible maintenance management advices for plans above.

3.4.4 Overall Requirements of Competition



Design work submitted should fulfill requirements below:

Design theme should root in the special function and importance of Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone as “internationally famous enterprise—location of Huawei’s headquarter ”, and as “one of the Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau Bay Area core city nodes”, “key development area of Shenzhen”, and “precursor demonstrative are of Shenzhen Eastward Strategy”, to show its identity, culture, and characters as Ban Xue Gang High-Tech Zone; Design plan needs to be simple and elegant, while the theme is lively, rich in meaning, easy to identify, can enlarge or shrink, suitable for holistic image combination and multiple applications, including architecture façades, exhibition, signage, propaganda, festivals, media and other derivatives; The sign designed needs to have ductility, flexibility, plasticity, capability, and creativity, and have the potential to become dynamic, 3-dimensional, gradient, interactive, material, visual, color, and digital, etc. Design plan must be realistic, and propose a series of feasible implementation and maintenance management plan sustainable in the long term.

3.4.5 Design Work Requirements

Dimension of stationary work needs to be 1920*1080 pixels (width*height), RGB color mode, JPG file. Please keep AI vector file. If there is dynamic work, dimension needs to be 960*640 pixels (width*height), RGB color mode, upload in GIF file. If need to add video file elaborating on design concept and application, can upload the video to online video platform, and attach video link to work description. Submitted work should include visual image design graphic and design description. Design description is helpful for helping judges to understand the work during critique, it should clarify signage design thinking and idea. Description should be simple and clear. The format should be clear and expression should be complete. Submitted design should not include any information related to the designer, all information of this kind should be filled in as required in the business documents submitted for sign up.

3.4.6 Sign up Requirements

During this competition, signed up design agencies should have relatively rich design experience in the whole VI system design, promote and subsequent application design experience.

Design firms that have intention to sign up should submit sign-up file before deadline.

Sign up Documents:

Basic documents, including company introduction, industrial & commercial registration documents, and qualification certificate, etc. (qualification certificate is not mandatory); Documents of past design projects of the same kind, including project introduction, completion status, photos of the project, and award certificate, etc.; Materials of prospective team members, including a list of team members, resume, and proofing materials of chief designer leading other projects of the same kind, etc.

3.4.7 Sign up files submission

Participating agency should send materials above to Room 1309, Gongyuandao Building unit B, No.26 Dengliang Road, Shenzhen, before 3 p.m. on November 17.2017（UTC+8）. Recipient: Ms. Li, contact: +86 0755 86549494；13632658134.

Competition submission files received after the deadline will be rejected and returned to the applicant.

3.4.8 Competition Award Prizes and Related Fees

This competition uses both directional invitation and open sign-up, directional invited agencies will gain invitation fee 10 thousand Chinese yuan each. Directional invited agencies and open signed up agencies compete fairly in the competition critique stage.

Competition award prizes contain: first prize is 800 thousand Chinese yuan, and need to collaborate with the government to complete a one-year technical support work to promote the VI system; second prize is 300 thousand Chiense yuan; 8 finalist teams will each get 10 thousand Chinese yuan prizes.

In order to further advertise and promote result of this VI design, the finalist plans and plans win the first and second prize will be competing for the Best Online Popularity Award through online platform, the participating team wins the most vote will get 20 thousand yuan extra prizes.

Payment of Award Prizes and other Related Fees

Award prizes and design compensation of this competition will be paid in Chinese yuan, participating teams are responsible for any taxes generated by award prizes and design compensation, and need to provide Chinese domestic duty-paid invoice meet the requirements of sponsors.

Related fees will go through the formalities of payment after finishing final competition outcome publicity.

Foreign design agencies that cannot accept Chinese yuan using its own account need to sign a third party payment agreement with the sponsors and authorize domestic legal independent juridical person to collect award prizes, and design team need to be responsible for taxes generated.

Others

Competition teams need to be responsible for all costs generated relating to this competition (including travel expenses and accommodation).

Award prizes and design compensation of this competition cover the lump payment for the outright purchase of copyrights of deliverables (intellectual property).

If Plan Examination Committee consider the outcome submitted by participating teams do not meet the depth and requirements of this competition design work, the sponsors will not pay for design compensation.

4. Competition Sign up Method

Design agencies that have intention to sign up can fill out the sign up information form from now (see attachment) and send it to competition committee email (BXG_Q2017@163.com ) to sign up formally, so that we can inform project progress in time and send detailed competition files.



Sign up consultation: Ms. Li +86 075586549494; 13632658134

Each competition announcement file and formal sign up form (see attachment)

More Information: Search WeChat id: RUPDCSZ