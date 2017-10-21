Cambridge To Oxford Connection: Ideas Competition Reveals Gallery of Finalists

Save this picture! © Shortlisted Teams and Malcom Reading Consultants

The National Infrastructure Commission and Malcolm Reading Consultants have revealed an online gallery of the four final design concepts for The Cambridge to Oxford Connection: Ideas Competition.

The competition, which launched in June, focuses on the 130-mile corridor connecting Cambridge, Milton Keyes, Northampton, and Oxford. It acknowledges the presence of world-leading universities, highly skilled workers and tech firms, but also the corridor’s failure to function as a connected economic zone.

A total of 58 teams from the UK and abroad entered the competition, anonymously submitting proposals for how the corridor might be developed in the future.

A jury of leaders in the areas of economics, infrastructure, design, and placemaking announced the shortlist in August and the winner of the competition is expected to be announced next month.

The four finalists are:

Barton Willmore – The CaMKoX Innovation Hive Delivery Guide

Save this picture! © Barton Willmore and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Not a fixed masterplan but an approach that envisages organic growth within communities, delivering not just homes but vibrant places to support innovation and business creation. A carefully guided approach to encourage communities to acquire a rich urban form and varied sense of place. Situated within a new National Park, the proposals set a new benchmark for development that enhances the natural environment.

Save this picture! © Barton Willmore and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Fletcher Priest Architects – The Mid-Vale Archipelago

Save this picture! © Fletcher Priest Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

A constellation of linked, distinctive and compact places set within a continuous landscape. They propose ‘middle sites’ between the corridor’s major urban centres that combine the best of village life with the critical mass of larger towns while preserving and enhancing landscape character. The desire for beneficial relationships between existing and new communities is central – along with a patient approach to delivery that prioritizes long-term capital benefits over short-term windfall returns.

Save this picture! © Fletcher Priest Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Mae – Urcadia

Save this picture! © Mae and Malcolm Reading Consultants

An ecologically rich urban settlement for the Just About Managing, the Yes-in-my-back-yards, the Millennials, and Generation Rent in the form of a ‘New Living Campus’. Their proposal combines the intensity and density of a city with the pastoral richness of the English countryside enhanced for leisure use, health and well-being and food production. New construction technologies facilitate economic housing for a generation suffering from no realistic prospect of owning a home.

Save this picture! © Mae and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Tibbalds Planning & Urban Design – VeloCity

Save this picture! © Tibbalds Planning & Urban Design, Mikhail Riches, Featherstone Young, Marko and Placemakers, Expedition Engineering & Khaa and Malcolm Reading Consultants

A unique region in the UK that is no longer reliant on the car, supported by an integrated road-and-rail transport strategy linked to a network of local, medium and long distance cycle routes. Focusing on six villages situated to the south-east of one of the new stations on the Oxford to Cambridge rail link, VeloCity reimagines the 21st-century village.

Save this picture! © Tibbalds Planning & Urban Design, Mikhail Riches, Featherstone Young, Marko and Placemakers, Expedition Engineering & Khaa and Malcolm Reading Consultants

The online gallery can be viewed here.

Comments on the finalists’ work are welcome and can be submitted here.

The full details on the competition, teams, and jury can be found here.

News and Project Descriptions via Malcolm Reading Consultants.

