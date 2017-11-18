World
Millénaire Footbridge / Explorations Architecture

  • 09:00 - 18 November, 2017
Millénaire Footbridge / Explorations Architecture
Millénaire Footbridge / Explorations Architecture, © Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

© Luis Diaz Diaz © Michel Denancé © Luis Diaz Diaz © Karolina Samborwska

  • Collaborator

    Marie Ferrari

  • Engineers

    Terrell

  • Client

    Semavip

  • Founding Partners

    Yves Pagès and Benoît Le Thierry d’Ennequin

  • Length

    180m
© Karolina Samborwska
© Karolina Samborwska

Text description provided by the architects. Le “Millénaire” is a recent mixed-used development located on the North of Paris. The development is centered around an old shipping dock which is connected to the canal Saint-Denis, Paris’ second most important waterway after the river Seine. The 180m long footbridge spans the dock in order to create a new promenade along the canal.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Sections
Sections

The structure consists of two separate decks which are linked in the middle to form a viewing belvedere. As per the City of Paris requirement, the crossing is fully accessible to disabled people and strollers without the use of elevators. The maximum gradient is 5% with landings every 10m. Each deck, including its own staircase, is a continuous steel structure supported on inclined pinned columns. Approach ramps and abutments at each end of the bridge are built in reinforced concrete.

© Karolina Samborwska
© Karolina Samborwska

The decks are formed with 2.5m wide steel boxes. Their depth is constant for the approach spans (11,5m typical) and variable for the 42m main span (with a 35cm depth at midspan). Despite their slenderness, the steel decks include conduits for utilities as well as tuned mass dampers for dynamics. The bridge parapets emphasize lightness with a transparent stainless steel mesh. At night, miniature round LED fixtures are built in the stainless steel handrails and the large bench at the central belvedere.

© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The footbridge is painted a bright red (steel and concrete structures, deck surfacing and parapet posts) in order to create a visual landmark on this former industrial site marked by terracotta buildings. The color is also a reminder of the infamous architectural Follies of the nearby Parc de la Villette by architect Bernard Tschumi.

© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Pedestrian bridge France
