World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 1,500 Semi-Transparent Plastic Baskets Form a Lightweight Facade

1,500 Semi-Transparent Plastic Baskets Form a Lightweight Facade

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
1,500 Semi-Transparent Plastic Baskets Form a Lightweight Facade
Save this picture!
1,500 Semi-Transparent Plastic Baskets Form a Lightweight Facade, Courtesy of M.A.P
Courtesy of M.A.P

Hyunje Joo's design for a façade in South Korea is a proposal that addresses the separation between the interior and exterior with the construction of a flexible, light, and recyclable architectural element.

The project, a surface made up of 1,500 semi-transparent plastic baskets, diffuses the light and the silhouettes, while offering the ability to be reused with different configurations in different places.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of M.A.P
Courtesy of M.A.P

Text description provided by the architects. We intend to reinterpret the possibility for the boundary of the wall using new materials. A flexible architectural element rather than a fixed element, this wall consists of 1,500 structural semi-transparent baskets.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of M.A.P
Courtesy of M.A.P
Save this picture!
Courtesy of M.A.P
Courtesy of M.A.P

The surface minimizes the separation between the inside and outside, as light and silhouettes beyond the space show through. Over the course of the day, changes show on the surface of the wall due to the diffusion and reflection of the material. The passage of time is more actively sensed from both inside and outside, as these light effects stimulate our senses.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of M.A.P
Courtesy of M.A.P

When the building is demolished in 2 years, the baskets can be reused.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Architect: Hyunje Joo
Year: January 2017
Area: 396.6 m2
Location: 3, Geumseonggwan-gil, Naju-si, Jeonlanam-do, Republic of Korea
Photographer: M.A.P
Team: Munhyung Lee
Manufacturers: Munhyung Lee, Lee Seok-hee,Sang Ho Lee,Yoon Sangbo

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "1,500 Semi-Transparent Plastic Baskets Form a Lightweight Facade" 31 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881513/1500-semi-transparent-baskets-to-build-a-lightweight-facade/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »