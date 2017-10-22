World
  Artsy-Instagrammer is Turning the City Into an Urban Storybook

Artsy-Instagrammer is Turning the City Into an Urban Storybook
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
With bright pictures of the city paired with imaginative, lovable illustrations, Kristián Mensa’s Instagram makes you feel like you are jumping into an urban storybook. Tapping on a post feels turning a page on a new world with characters journeying throughout the city, making the built environment their playground.

The 19-year-old Prague-based artist, Kristián Mensa views art as a unique form of self-expression. Mensa uses lively, charming drawings to humanize architecture and everyday objects in a fun and comical way to remind people that the beauty of art is everywhere and for everyone. His artwork and perspective of the world have led Mensa to be selected as one of the “100 Faces of Impact 2017” and Huffington Posts’ “20 under 20.”

Mensa’s Instagram feed reveals his unique, playful way of seeing the world. By layering his illustrations onto the real world Mensa adds another dimension in which a story and adventure unfolds. Whether it be zipping up the Eiffel tower, or DJ-ing on an intersection, the final products are full of surprises and are sure to put a smile on your face. 

Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
Courtesy of Kristián Mensa
News via: Kristián Mensa.

