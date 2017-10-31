Reimagine the New York State Canal System

The New York Power Authority and the New York State Canal Corporation launched a competition seeking ideas to shape the future of the New York State Canal System, a 524-mile network composed of the Erie Canal, the Oswego Canal, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, and the Champlain Canal. Selected ideas will be awarded a total of $2.5 million toward their implementation.

The New York State Canal System is one of the most transformative public works projects in American history. In recent decades, traffic on the Canal System has however steadily declined and much of the Canal System’s potential to stimulate tourism and economic activity in the communities along its corridor remains untapped.

The Competition therefore seeks visionary ideas for physical infrastructure projects as well as programming initiatives that promote:

the Canal System as a tourist destination and recreational asset

sustainable economic development along the canals and beyond

the heritage and historic values of the Canal System

the long-term financial sustainability of the Canal System

The two-stage Competition is open to individuals, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Respondents are encouraged to form multidisciplinary teams. These could include, for example, urban designers and architects, planning and community specialists, development economists, real estate developers, hydrologists, infrastructure engineers, artists and curators, local officials and financing partners. Submissions from both domestic and international teams are welcome.

Website http://www.canals.ny.gov/reimaginethecanals.html

Submission deadline is January 5, 2018. More details about the Competition structure, timeline, and submission guidelines can be found on the Competition website.