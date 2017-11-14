World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  Iran
  A1Architecture
  2017
  Golnan Puratos Complex / A1Architecture

Golnan Puratos Complex / A1Architecture

  19:00 - 14 November, 2017
Golnan Puratos Complex / A1Architecture
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

© Deed Studio

  • Architects

    A1Architecture

  • Location

    Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Amir Afghan | Ila Kabgani

  • Design Team

    Atiyeh Keshavarz, Hamed Akhavizadegan, Arash Hosseinzadeh

  • Area

    3750.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a combination of various usages such as administrative areas, demo center, training rooms, multifunctional saloons, temporary warehouses and amphitheater. The different usages have come together through an organic geometry made it like live organs and the facade has taken them inside to make a unity like the skin. 

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The overall shape of the project is a monochrome and introverted big cube which has been flatten on the land and only for the sake of light has aperture on special points. To keep and emphasize on integrity even the entrance of the cube has been designed as supplemental element. 

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Inside the cube, different application of area has been organized around a central atrium. These areas overlap and do not have specific frontier. 

Programatic Scheme
Programatic Scheme
Programatic Scheme
Programatic Scheme

Users, the staff and clients, constantly move on horizontal and vertical paths in the open plan of the project in which due to glassiness of internal spaces is visible from different sides. 

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Using open plan has enabled the project to implement various materials and forms. However, while each material is presenting its own characteristic, still there is a harmony among these various spaces.

The project was offered to A1 Architecture Studio at the structural phase and therefore the interior design, equipping and furnishing has been our main implementation.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Iran
Cite: "Golnan Puratos Complex / A1Architecture" 14 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881451/golnan-puratos-complex-a1architecture/>

