Apartment on Lincoln Street / YOOLOPP

Architects YOOLOPP

Location Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Architect in Charge Yael Oppenhaim

Area 70.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Omri Amsalem

Text description provided by the architects. The project: a renewal of an old 70 sq. m flat in the center of Tel-Aviv.

The apartment was purchased for living purposes by a young single woman. The current layout was old, closed and segmented and did not suit the needs of the client, who opted for a large kitchen, a spacious wash room including a full size bath tub, a bedroom, a study and a central living space.

Designing for one person, enabled a more open layout, with less partitioning resulting in larger airy spaces.

In order to open up the closed-in apartment and to gain more ceiling height, I decided to break down the ceiling storage spaces, from the closed balcony and above the wet rooms, As well as taking down the wall partitioning in dividing the rooms, which led to two large main areas; one for the private and work area and one for the living area.

From the new main area, that previously contained the living room and the closed balcony, I opened up part of the balcony back to an open air balcony, to allow for some greenery to be planted and by doing so, creating a privacy barrier from the neighbors and green nature views.

The new private space, that now contains the sleeping area and work area, share 1 window. The space was divided by a costume designed vertical partition, which allows for air and light to go through from the work space to the sleeping space, without having to compromise on fitting the two functions in one large open space.

To avoid a very long process and to reduce the work costs, we decided to leave the sanitary fixture locations where they were originally planned. After opening up the closed ceiling space, what used to be a toilet, wash room and back service area turned now into a large big open bath room containing also the service functions. By removing the walls between the different functions the room became more airy and light. The existing louvers that have now become part of the bathroom were newly painted with Pistachio green color, which contributes to the new fresh feeling of the room.

In the kitchen, we also decided to keep the infrastructure in the original location. the old closed kitchen, was replaced by an open kitchen to the living room, allowing for cooking and preparing while entertaining and socializing at the same time. The new kitchen contains of a large U shape working space that is spread over 3 sides. One of them is deeper and shared with the living space and is used as the dining area, as well as allowing for more storage space towards the living room. Here too the existing louvers were repainted from the inside which adds a fresh green element to the space.

The outcome is a light open and airy apartment that answered beautifully the new owner's desires: being functional, esthetical and spacious.