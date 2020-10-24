Submit a Project Advertise
Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT

Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Public Space
Aalborg, Denmark
  • Architects: ADEPT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rasmus Hjortshøj
  • Architect In Charge:ADEPT
  • Team:ADEPT, GHB Landskab, Orbicon, Niras, COWI
  • Client:Aalborg Municipality
  • City:Aalborg
  • Country:Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. The Limfjord itself, the largest fjord landscape in Denmark, is the grand potential of Vestre Fjord Park. Here one finds ‘real’ nature - water, bird life, fish, fields, beach and meadows - that together with a wide variety of physical activities and outdoor facilities create the setting for new active experiences related to both nature and the city.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The vision behind the project is to encourage direct contact to the fjord by establishing better accessibility from land to sea. At the same time, the project aims to strengthen the story of the landscape with a multi-functional building structure that frames the many potential activities on the water. The precise cut between the two water spaces is defined by the isthmus binding together landscape and built structure - exactly where the experiences of fjord, activities and park become one.

Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry

The project was completed in collaboration with landscape architects GHB. Vestre Fjord Park is among the three nominees for the Danish Landscape Award 2017 and was recently awarded among the best new buildings in Aalborg. 

Project location

Address:Aalborg, Denmark

