Chapel Suite Albergo Villa Marta / O2 Studio

Architects O2 Studio

Location Via del Ponte Guasperini, 873, 55100 Lucca LU, Italy

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Project Team Lucía Giménez Puerta, Tjerk van de Wetering, Mariska Palsgraaf More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Albergo Villa Marta, a hotel near Lucca in Tuscany, has on its land a Neo Gothic church from the XVIII century. This incredible church was used as storage space until O2 Studio was asked to transform it into a hotel suite.

O2 Studio accepted the challenge and tried to preserve the historical and artistic heritage of the space while adding new elements for the building´s new use. The frescos have been restored and the altar became part of the new central furniture.

This new piece of furniture serves as the “Passatoia per Cerimonie” of the room; the red carpet that in catholic tradition is used for joyful and special occasions. It integrates the bed, a sofa and a tv with the altar. The altar functions as a bed front and stays as the main element of the space. Laying on the bed gives customers the opportunity to admire the original and extraordinary work that covers all the central nave ceiling.

The side niches have been converted into relaxation and bathroom areas, including a walking closet space, which have been designed using high quality materials in order to maintain a balance with the original decoration of the chapel.