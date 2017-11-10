World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Italy
  5. O2 Studio
  6. 2017
  Chapel Suite Albergo Villa Marta / O2 Studio

Chapel Suite Albergo Villa Marta / O2 Studio

  • 15:00 - 10 November, 2017
Chapel Suite Albergo Villa Marta / O2 Studio
Chapel Suite Albergo Villa Marta / O2 Studio, Courtesy of Albergo Villa Marta
  • Architects

    O2 Studio

  • Location

    Via del Ponte Guasperini, 873, 55100 Lucca LU, Italy

  • Area

    80.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of Albergo Villa Marta
Text description provided by the architects. Albergo Villa Marta, a hotel near Lucca in Tuscany, has on its land a Neo Gothic church from the XVIII century. This incredible church was used as storage space until O2 Studio was asked to transform it into a hotel suite.

Courtesy of Albergo Villa Marta
O2 Studio accepted the challenge and tried to preserve the historical and artistic heritage of the space while adding new elements for the building´s new use. The frescos have been restored and the altar became part of the new central furniture.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

This new piece of furniture serves as the “Passatoia per Cerimonie” of the room; the red carpet that in catholic tradition is used for joyful and special occasions. It integrates the bed, a sofa and a tv with the altar. The altar functions as a bed front and stays as the main element of the space. Laying on the bed gives customers the opportunity to admire the original and extraordinary work that covers all the central nave ceiling.

Courtesy of Albergo Villa Marta
The side niches have been converted into relaxation and bathroom areas, including a walking closet space, which have been designed using high quality materials in order to maintain a balance with the original decoration of the chapel.

Courtesy of Albergo Villa Marta
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Italy
