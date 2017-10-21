Cardboard Pavilion "Get High Without Drugs" Wins FabFest Prize

Quirky, innovative and visceral, Get High without Drugs was awarded first place in the fabrication category at this year’s International Fabrication Festival (FabFest) in London.

Mollusk-like and mysterious from the outside, the form of the pavilion emerges from the combination of a zonohedron and a dome. Seventy-two hexagonal surfaces were formulated into fold-able nets that could then be digitally fabricated from flat-sheets and assembled into load-bearing modules. A puzzle-like routine drove the assembly of the modules into the pavilion’s dome-like form.

Each module was constructed using corrugated cardboard and a reflective film lines the interior, turning the space into a kaleidoscope, and reflecting, warping and distorting what’s going on around it. The visual illusions and disorientation generated by the interior space engaged visitors in a colorful and diverse experience, altering their perspective of the outside world. The ever-changing colors and surrounds meant each visitor had a unique and unrepeatable experience.

Modelo impreso en 3D. Image © GET HIGH WITHOUT DRUGS

Six fourth-year students, their mentors from the Department of Architecture and a volunteer, made up the team from the University of Nicosia. They had three months to develop and produce the design before installation in Ambika P3, Westminster's Central London exhibition venue.

International Fabrication Festival is a week-long event featuring pavilions designed and built by over fifty teams from architecture industry and academia in the United Kingdom and globally.

This clever, fun component-based design was an experiential stand out at the festival and its innovative use of low-cost materials no doubt part of its success.

Project Name: ‘GET HIGH WITHOUT DRUGS’

Type: Temporary Pavilion

Location: Ambika P3, Westminster’s Central London UK (https://goo.gl/maps/a25HurfsUZ22)

Date Finished: July 2017

Area: 4.5 m2

Weight: 60 kg

Bounding Box Dimensions: 3m x 3m x 2.7m

Cost/m²: 100€/m2

‘GET HIGH WITHOUT DRUGS’ team: Unic [ARC] Students: Nicos Agapiou, Anna Athanasiou, Valentinos Charalambides, Christina Christoforou, Konstantinos Karagiannis, Dionisis Voniatis and Katerina Tzanoudaki (Volunteer)

Unic [ARC] Mentors: Michail Georgiou and Odysseas Georgiou

Images Credits: ‘GET HIGH WITHOUT DRUGS’

Project Sponsors: Signature Custom Designs, University of Nicosia