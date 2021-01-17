Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus

Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus

Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus

© Tim Van de Velde

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Educational Architecture, Extension
Tournai, Belgium
  • Authors:Manuel and Francisco Aires Mateus
  • Project Leader:Jorge P Silva
  • Collaborators:Susana Rodrigues, Joana Carmo Simões, Vânia Fernandes, Sara Nobre, Sofia Paradela, Inês Gulbenkian, Bernardo Sousa Isabel Sousa, Aiden Thornhill, Théophile Legrain, Antoine Pruvost, Charles Cossement
  • Engineering:Tradeco
  • Constructor:Tradeco
  • Client:Université Catholique de Louvain
  • City:Tournai
  • Country:Belgium
Location Plan
Location Plan
© Tim Van de Velde
Text description provided by the architects. The project occupies the interior of a historical city block where buildings from different identities and periods coexist. There are two industrial buildings and a convent that has been used as a hospital. The new building is positioned in order to bond together each of these structures and to define new external spaces.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Stairs Diagram
Stairs Diagram

All the existing buildings are connected vertically and horizontally throughout the block. Inside, public functions are sheltered, like the foyer and auditorium, operating not only as passage spaces and meeting places but also as a part of a new identity.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Sections
Sections

Project location

Tournai, Belgium

Aires Mateus
Concrete

Cite: "Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus" 17 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

