  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Dal Pian Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2017
  NASP Headquarters / Dal Pian Arquitetos Associados

NASP Headquarters / Dal Pian Arquitetos Associados

  • 13:00 - 26 October, 2017
NASP Headquarters / Dal Pian Arquitetos Associados
NASP Headquarters / Dal Pian Arquitetos Associados, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Pedro Mascaro © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Pedro Mascaro

  • Architects

    Dal Pian Arquitetos Associados

  • Localização

    Av. Alexandre Colares, 1188 - Parque Anhanguera, São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    Lilian Dal Pian, Renato Dal Pian

  • Architects in Charge

    Carolina Freire

  • Area

    29700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photoghraphs

    Nelson Kon, Pedro Mascaro

  • Constructor

    HTB

  • Interior Architecture

    Athié | Wohnrath, Estúdio Penha

  • Team

    Amanda Higuti, Bruno Pimenta, Carolina Fukumoto, Carolina Tobias, Cristiane Sbruzzi, Filomena Piscoletta, Giovana Giosa, Júlio Costa, Lidia Martello, Luis Taboada, Marina Risse, Natalie Tchilian, Paola Meneghetti, Paulo Noguer, Ricardo Rossin, Sabrina Aron, Yuri Chamon

  • Managment

    ARC Controle de Investimentos
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. In 2011, Natura, a Brazilian multinational company of cosmetics and beauty products, promoted an architectural competition on invitation to its new administrative headquarters in São Paulo. The project chosen among nine participating teams is located on the borders of Via Anhanguera, one kilometer from Marginal Tietê. Built next to the company&#39;s distribution center, it occupies a plot with dense vegetation of approximately 112,000 square meters. With an area of ​​29,700 m², its program includes corporate spaces for 1,600 employees, as well as support areas, services and utilities.

© Pedro Mascaro
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Respecting the natural conditions of the site, the building was thought of as a transparent and highly permeable Horizontal Tower, approximately 100 meters long. Like a floating volume amid the exuberant vegetation, it receives the main flows of pedestrians through walkways that pass through the treetops. Gardens, green areas and reflecting pools appear as incisions and elements that invade its built mass and
balance its volumetry.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Comprising six floors (ground floor, three standard stories and two lower floors), its internal spaces are articulated around an Integrating Void, which crosses all floors. Internal gardens and circulation areas are also facing the void. Panoramic lifts and a set of stairs cross the space and reinforce the prerogative of an extroverted building that exposes the flow and movement of users. A wide Unifying Cover, consisting of horizontal glazed frames and metallic perforated louvers, filters the natural light.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Following eco-efficiency’s principles, the east and west glazed facades are protected by a laminated glass louver system fixed in metallic frames. Metal louvers implanted on the north and south faces decrease the indoor insolation. Furthermore, the green roof aims to intensify the building’s thermal isolation.

Scheme
Scheme

Offering unconventional, dynamic, fluid and extroverted work spaces, the NASP architecture seeks to externalize the principles that underlie, govern and drive the company actions - sustainability, innovation, transparency and social-environmental commitment.

© Nelson Kon
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
