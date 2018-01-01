World
Patio House / Juan Marco Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 1 January, 2018
Patio House / Juan Marco Arquitectos
Patio House / Juan Marco Arquitectos, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo + 33

  • Architects Collaborators

    Sheila Pérez, Gonzalo García, Hilke Sievers

  • Rigger

    Fabio Alemany

  • Structure

    Félix Diaz

  • Facilities

    Ingenet, S.L.
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the Horta Sud area, just a few kilometers away from Valencia and on the bank of La Albufera. The town is spread over a wide and fertile alluvial plain, sunk from the Miocene epoch, which raises up from Mediterranean Sea towards the western hills of the area. The orchard and the marsh are the most significant elements in the landscape. The climate is Mediterranean.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The surroundings, the program and the daily routine of its future inhabitants require the building of an inland landscape in the house. Even so the building fits perfectly with the environment and try to optimize its possibilities, the domestic space is distributed around a patio, “channel of sky”, that is a very useful tool for this climate.

Section
Section
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Section
Section

This elevated patio leaves below a floor intended for parking, storage and facilities. The access to the house leads us directly to the bedrooms place (some of them on one side, others on the other side) and by changing the stair layout, which is directly related to the patio, we can perceive the house… As opening a door and entering outdoors.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The change of stair layout makes easier the issue of thermal insulation and organizes rationally the circular distribution. It also allows us to perceive its spaces at the appropriate scale. This way we go up to the second floor intended for the living room, the dining room, the kitchen and a study-room library that occupies the space under the sloping roof covering the living room, enabled by the urban legislation.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

From the patio to the terrace, arriving at the library balcony, the house is linked to the air fresh and look for the air circulation. All constructive decisions and the sophisticated taste depend on both pragmatic realities (related to the possible technologies and budget) and on the desire to build a peaceful, bright and comfortable atmosphere in this dream interior landscape.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
