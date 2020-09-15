Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Houses
Ecuador
  Architects: Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
  Area: 300
  Year: 2015
  Photographs: JAG Studio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Rothoblaas
  Technical Information: Daniel Hegen, Francisco Triguero, Patricio Cevallos, Dunia Rivadeneira, Jerónimo Zúñiga, Tomas Guerrero, Nere Guarrotxena
  Country: Ecuador
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The "Casa de los Aguacates" reform proposal is based on opening the preexistent volume to the patio and avocado's garden. We developed a constructive system, which allowed us to solve this new orientation and illumination task and reinforce the preexisting structure simultaneously.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Axonometric
Axonometric
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

This new system is composed by wood frames placed between the old eucalyptus columns and over a new concrete base. Therefore, we carefully took out the brick walls between the columns first.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

This new wood frames resolve front door, and ventilation as well. Besides this, we filled with bricks old openings, we reconstruct installations, reinforced structure, floors, stairs, and other works of maintenance. The intervention has approximately 300m2 and a cost of 200 $ by m2. Everything is realized by hand craft with materials obtained in the surroundings.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Section
Section
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ecuador
Cite: "Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura" [Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura] 15 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/879174/casa-de-los-aguacates-jorge-ramon-giacometti-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

