Green House / Zen Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a narrow site in Melbourne, the Green House was inspired by our client’s connection with landscape and represents the innovative use of sustainable design principles.

We offset the house from the north boundary and created a courtyard with north-facing windows. Deciduous planting provides shade in summer, with additional plants integrated throughout the site to improve the indoor air quality. Perched above the surrounding rooftops and nestled in the tree canopies, a roof garden acts as an oasis from the urban environment.

Passive heating is provided by a two storey north facing void that allows the sun to penetrate deep into the house, heating the thermal mass of exposed concrete floor and ceiling. Passive cooling is provided by windows located to catch breezes cooled by the courtyard plants and pond, while a two storey void facilitates natural heat removal through stack effect.

The end result is a living, breathing, sustainable space that is a pleasure to inhabit.

Originally published on September 06, 2017.