Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

Save this project
Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa+ 32

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Apartments, Residential
Rosario, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1567
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Amato, Belardinelli, ByPass, Inelge, Obring S.A
  • Collaborators:Sebastián Larpin, Lucía Galfione, Betiana Ferrero
  • City:Rosario
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. Residential building located at the intersection of two tree-lined and busy streets, a few meters from the main avenues and university centers of the city of Rosario, with an ideal environment for young people and students. The corner land, with north and west orientation, and the city regulations allow the total occupation of the lot, ventilating all the rooms to the two fronts.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Its structure, made of seen concrete shuttering with wooden boards, allows a pattern of empty and full, generating double heights and cross visuals that besides allowing large wooden balconies, privilege the quality and the natural illumination of the interior environments.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

A double height entrance is projected, as a continuation of the public sidewalk with abundant vegetation and a bicycle rack for the use of its inhabitants, favoring life in contact with nature. In this way, entrance to the building takes place through a large "inner plaza". This space links public life and private life, providing permeability and urban connectivity, through its journey and spatial and visual continuity.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Pair Floors Plan
Pair Floors Plan
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The wet cores form a common part embedded in the central sector of the plant to free the space of internal use, allowing the flexibility of the spaces, as well as the different permitted uses, such as living or working. The design of the units is stripped and net, so that each one has the added value on its balcony, posed as a continuous environment in relation to the interior. As a finish, the project has two levels with terrace and own swimming pool, allowing impressive panoramic views of the city.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rosario, Santa Fe Province, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialArgentina
Cite: "Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo " 16 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/879076/pueyrredon-1101-building-pablo-gagliardo> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ramiro Sosa

圆形核心筒直通顶层，打造最理想的青年公寓 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream