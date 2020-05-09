Holiday House in Cap Ferret / Atelier du Pont

+ 18

Landscape Designer: Arnaud Gallou – Ferret Vert

General Contractor: BMC

Text description provided by the architects. The terrain that slopes gently towards the sea is typical of Cap Ferret: a small forest of strawberry tree, yucca, and pines. The challenge was to design a project that would exist in harmony with its surrounding landscape and have a limited impact on the existing vegetation.

The house echoes forest cabins and the multiple openings serve to accentuate its relationship to nature. Its implantation allowed to preserve a maximum of existing trees, and the façade uses mostly wood to mimic the pine grove around it.

The construction blends into the topography of the terrain. The spaces were designed for a large sibling so that everyone while getting together, can still benefit of intimacy and calm. The «cabins» are connected to one another through a series of terraces. A large internal curved lines stairway exists in counterpoint to the triangular openings and the other diagonal lines that frame the views of the surrounding nature.



Originally published on August 31, 2017