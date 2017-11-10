HR&A / CHA:COL

+ 33

Architects CHA:COL

Location 700 S Flower St #2670, Los Angeles, California, United States

Area 2500.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Edward Duarte

Design Principals Chinmaya Misra, Apurva Pande

Design Team Claudia Barbazza, Tobia Vielmo

General Contractor KPRS, Inc.

FF&E Western Office

OFS Brands

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a workplace for the Los Angeles offices of a leading consulting firm specializing in economic, real estate and urban planning. With offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., the company approached us regarding their upcoming relocation within a high-rise in downtown Los Angeles.

Strategic planning is central to the firm’s work, in particular, “...the reinvention of cities into vibrant urban centers...”. The physical space was a relatively compact 2,500 sqft on the 29th floor of a high-rise complex (The Bloc) commanding dramatic views north and westward of the city. Open work culture, California, urban planning were then merged into a single design operation.

We proposed a specific combination of positive and negative pairs of spaces, servicing each other based on rules. There are no fully enclosed offices; only open or “semi-private” individual workplaces. All other uses are services by enclosed pods. Collaboration and conferencing needs are met by two conference areas, large and small. Acoustic privacy by a ‘phone booth’. An unprogrammed lounge and open break area are placed in the corner, at the intersection of all views. The firm is, therefore, free to use any spatial combination it sees.