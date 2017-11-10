World
  7. HR&A / CHA:COL

HR&A / CHA:COL

  • 17:00 - 10 November, 2017
HR&A / CHA:COL
HR&A / CHA:COL, © Edward Duarte
© Edward Duarte

© Edward Duarte © Edward Duarte © Edward Duarte © Edward Duarte + 33

  • Architects

    CHA:COL

  • Location

    700 S Flower St #2670, Los Angeles, California, United States

  • Area

    2500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Edward Duarte

  • Design Principals

    Chinmaya Misra, Apurva Pande

  • Design Team

    Claudia Barbazza, Tobia Vielmo

  • General Contractor

    KPRS, Inc.

  • FF&E

    Western Office

  • OFS Brands Lighting

    Performance Lighting
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Edward Duarte
© Edward Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a workplace for the Los Angeles offices of a leading consulting firm specializing in economic, real estate and urban planning. With offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., the company approached us regarding their upcoming relocation within a high-rise in downtown Los Angeles.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Strategic planning is central to the firm’s work, in particular, “...the reinvention of cities into vibrant urban centers...”. The physical space was a relatively compact 2,500 sqft on the 29th floor of a high-rise complex (The Bloc) commanding dramatic views north and westward of the city. Open work culture, California, urban planning were then merged into a single design operation.

© Edward Duarte
© Edward Duarte

We proposed a specific combination of positive and negative pairs of spaces, servicing each other based on rules. There are no fully enclosed offices; only open or “semi-private” individual workplaces. All other uses are services by enclosed pods. Collaboration and conferencing needs are met by two conference areas, large and small. Acoustic privacy by a ‘phone booth’. An unprogrammed lounge and open break area are placed in the corner, at the intersection of all views. The firm is, therefore, free to use any spatial combination it sees.

© Edward Duarte
© Edward Duarte
Carpet Axonometric Exploded
Carpet Axonometric Exploded
© Edward Duarte
© Edward Duarte
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
