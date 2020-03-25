World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Women House / Ignacio Correa

Women House / Ignacio Correa

Save this project
Women House / Ignacio Correa

© Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Cristobal Valdes © Aryeh Kornfeld + 25

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses
Maitencillo, Chile
  • Architect In Charge: Ignacio Correa
  • Collaborator: Cristián Ugalde
  • Calculator: Alberto Ramirez
  • Constructor: Hugo Borquez y Joel Aguilera
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the town of Maitencillo within the region of Valparaiso. Initial development of this holiday house began by recognising the need for height in such a way that would permit visibility of the landscape, thus allowing better lighting, exposure and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

There are two types of zones that define this program: the living area and the dormitory area. They are organised into two volumes of distinct scale and dimension. The rotated parts are intersected against each other, in a way that the east facade could form the entrance of the Project, and the gathering space faces the north one.  

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Valdes
© Cristobal Valdes
Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Cristobal Valdes
© Cristobal Valdes

In terms of the materials used for this project, a modular system of 4 diagonal dimensional lumbars permitted suspension of the house and liberation of the ground floor. The volumes take place upon the structure, made from the same type of wood, with one side being sealed from the road and the other allowing for the paramount view.

Originally published on August 29, 2017

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Ignacio Correa
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Women House / Ignacio Correa" [Casa Mujeres / Ignacio Correa] 25 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/878546/women-house-ignacio-correa/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Aryeh Kornfeld

底层架空，14根树型柱支撑起的观野住宅 Casa Mujeres / Ignacio Correa

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream