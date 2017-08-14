Box House / Ming Architects

Save this picture! Facade. Image Courtesy of Ming Architects

Houses • Singapore Architects: Ming Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 640.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AGC Kawajun Singapore Pte , Lumber Mart Pte Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Tan Cher Ming

C&S Engineer : JS Tan & Associates

Quantity Surveyor : CST Consultants

Main Door. Image Courtesy of Ming Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The whitewashed boxy architecture stands out conspicuously along a street of nondescript houses, differentiating itself from the neighbors with its clean white façade with precise edges. Home to a floriculture enthusiast and her family, this house sets out to fulfill the brief of amalgamating both quality living spaces and ample outdoor areas all around the house.

Roof Garden. Image Courtesy of Ming Architects

Entry. Image Courtesy of Ming Architects

Inspired by the fundamentals of block building, the architecture is conceived by the thoughtful placement of volumes stacking upon one another. Besides creating bold spatial depth to the façade, the dynamic composition of such volumes also resulted in pockets of lush greenery intertwining with various living spaces. This deliberate planning bridges nature and living, and blurs the indoors and the outdoors.

Staircase. Image Courtesy of Ming Architects

Three elements – whitewashed walls, timber and greenery, are present throughout the house, tying them closely to the given brief by the client – minimal, earthy yet impactful. The balance of material establishes a cohesive outlook - with the greens softening the robust edges of the stacked volumes and timber complementing both elements overall. Tropical chengal hardwood cladded steel canopies were placed strategically at various openings to frame the intended views of the lush surroundings, while chengal screens were deployed to filter the harsh sunlight as well as to provide privacy for the family.

Kitchen. Image Courtesy of Ming Architects

Roof Garden. Image Courtesy of Ming Architects

With gardens and terraces peppered throughout the house on all levels, each indoor space overlooks onto an accompanying green area that brings tranquility and nature right into the house.



Originally published on August 15, 2017