Architecture Guide: 10 Must See Gaudí Buildings in Barcelona

In this Barcelona guide, we have rounded-up the architecture of probably the best known and most influential architect from the beginning of the century in Spain, Antonio Gaudí. Gaudí spent most of his life in Barcelona and the city boasts the largest concentration of his works in the world. His style is unique, often imitated but never matched.

Gaudí´s ideas shaped the way of thinking about architecture for a whole generation. His influence on Catalan modernism was immense, creating a unique style that many have tried to replicate. It is difficult to find a person who doesn´t at least know Gaudí by name. Of the 10 most visited attractions in Barcelona, 4 are buildings by Gaudí. In this guide, we wanted to compile the 10 essential Gaudí buildings, all located in Barcelona, necessary to gain an appreciation of his work. The first 7 building are considered heritage of humanity.

Casa Battló

Passeig de Gràcia, 43

Casa Vicens

Carrer de les Carolines, 24

Palau Güell

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 3-5

Colonia Güell

Calle Claudi Güell, Santa Coloma de Cervelló

Sagrada Familia

Carrer de Mallorca, 401

Save this picture! © Templo Expiatorio de la Sagrada Familia

Torre Bellesguard

Carrer de Bellesguard, 16

Casa Calvet

Carrer de Casp, 48

Colegio Teresiano de Barcelona

Carrer de Ganduxer, 85

