DD16 / BIO-architects
Moscow, Russia

Area: 16 m²

Year: 2016

Photographs: Vlad Mitrichev

Manufacturers: DUBLDOM, Osmo, ECOVOLT, ElastoKAM, ULTRALAM

Text description provided by the architects. DD16 is a prototype of a modular compact house that was made for installation in remote places and extreme conditions. The house consists of 2 modules that are made at the factory.

The prototype was designed and made as a tourist equipment where the weight of every detail is taken into account so it can be used in very harsh conditions. All the constructive elements were subject to change as well as the interior finishing compared to the regular houses. The frame is made of laminated wood with milled ports.

The ports helped to decrease the weight and cold bridges and gaps. Polyurethane foam is used as an insulation, the rigidity of which helped to decrease the weight of inner finishing materials. The exterior finishing is made of composite aluminum sheets which allowed to make a seamless surface from the top to bottom. This is a lightweight material that is resistant to the environment. The same material gets used as a kitchen facade.

The internal space shows all the potential of compact buildings while saving all the comfortableness. There is a bathroom with the shower, double bed, dining table and some free space where the wood stove can be installed. Due to large glazing and the great amount of light, the space inside visually increases. The same principles are used in furnishing - rigidity, weight reduction and maximum use of space. Hidden niches are used for storage. Some furniture can be transformed or folded.

The plan is to test the house in different condition. In November 2016 the house was installed at the lake using pontoons. Modular pontoons are made together with the frame that can be dissembled so it can be transported inside the house and set on water.

Beam releases allow attaching the house to the crane or helicopter so all the rigging work can be done easily by one person in any weather conditions. The autonomous systems are used in the house - solar power for electricity, water from the lake and bio toilet. The construction can be easily adapted for other conditions. The house now is being tested in a rent out format under the DublDomClub aegis.

This allows to have some feedback from different people and test the house as it is intensely used by the great number of customers. it is an uncommon experience for our visitors to swim on a boat and spend a day in a compact floating house. The house is located close to Moscow but due to the glazed facade that is facing the wood, it feels like you are on a wild river somewhere in the forest thicket. The wind turns the house to the different sides and the picture outside changes all the time.