World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Gymnasium
  Thailand
  Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction

Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction

Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction

© Markus Roselieb© Alberto Cosi

Gymnasium, Schools
ตำบล หางดง, Thailand
  • Architects: Chiangmai Life Construction
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  782
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alberto Cosi, Markus Roselieb
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Borax, PSC Commercial, Yang Ma Sports Tech
  • Lead Architects: Markus Roselieb, Tosapon Sittiwong
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

Text description provided by the architects. Chiangmai Life Architect’s Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School combines modern organic design, 21st-century engineering, and a natural material – bamboo.

© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

The design was based on the lotus flower as Panyaden International School is in Thailand and uses Buddhist teachings to infuse values into its academic curriculum and teach the underlying mechanisms of the human mind.

© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

The brief was to build a hall that should be big enough to hold the projected capacity of 300 students, but still smoothly integrates with the previous earthen and bamboo buildings of the school as well as the natural hilly landscape of the area. It should provide modern sports facilities and use the only bamboo to maintain the low carbon footprint and the “Green School” mission of Panyaden.

Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan

The hall covers an area of 782 sqm and hosts futsal, basketball, volleyball, and badminton courts, as well as a stage that can be lifted automatically. The backdrop of the stage is the front wall of a storage room for sports and drama equipment. On both long sides, balconies provide space for parents and other visitors to observe sporting events or shows.

© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

The design and material enable a cool and pleasant climate all year round through natural ventilation and insulation. At the same time, the exposed bamboo structure is a feast to the eye and an exhibition of masterly handicrafts.

© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

The hall was designed with the help of 2 independent engineers to modern safety standards of loads, shear forces, etc. to withstand the local high-speed winds, earthquakes, and all other natural forces.

3d Model 01
3d Model 01
3d Model 04
3d Model 04

The innovative structural design is based on newly developed prefabricated bamboo trusses with a span of over 17 meters without steel reinforcements or connections. These trusses were prebuilt on-site and lifted into position with the help of a crane.

© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

Panyaden’s Sports Hall’s carbon footprint is zero. The bamboo used absorbed carbon to a much higher extent than the carbon emitted during treatment, transport, and construction.

Section
Section

The bamboo was all well selected for age and treated with borax salt. No toxic chemicals were involved in the treatment process. The life span of the bamboo hall is expected to be at least 50 years.

© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

Project gallery

Project location

Address:218 Moo 2, Namprae, ตำบล หางดง เชียงใหม่ 50230, Thailand

Chiangmai Life Construction
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumEducational ArchitectureSchoolsThailand
Cite: "Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction" 05 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/877165/bamboo-sports-hall-for-panyaden-international-school-chiangmai-life-construction> ISSN 0719-8884

