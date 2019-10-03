10 Must-See Architecture Documentaries and Series on Netflix

Netflix isn't just a great service for relaxing or procrastinating—it can also be a great learning tool for architecture and urbanism. That is why we have put together seven tips—including both series and documentaries—for architecture-related viewing that, in addition to being entertaining, can help broaden your knowledge.

Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life.

Architect Piers Taylor and actress Caroline Quentin travel around the world visiting homes that stand out. A great opportunity to learn about different residential architectural programs and design solutions.

Host John Wisbarth and expert Zack Giffin tour the US helping families exchange large homes for much smaller - and totally personalized - spaces.

Grand Designs

Host Kivin McCloud presents people who take self-building houses to a new level, following every step of their ambitious plans from beginning to end.

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

People dedicated to rejecting the American ideal that things bring happiness are interviewed in this documentary showing the virtues of less is more.

Amazing Interiors

In this series we learn that architecture cannot be judged by its facade. Residents' imagination together with other professionals creates amazing interiors that provide new ways of living.

Secrets of Great British Castles

Join historian Dan Jones on a journey back in time to the zenith of Britain's most iconic structures and their infamous inhabitants.

Stay Here

Designer Genevieve Gorder and a real estate expert show how to turn vacation rental properties into a great source of income.

Big Dreams Small Spaces

As urban agriculture is on the rise, here you watch Monty Don helping England's promising horticulturists plant and care for their gardens. Although many species are different, it is possible to find some valid tips for different climates.

The Great Interior Design Challenge