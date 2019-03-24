World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Exploring Architecture through Performance, Photography and Fashion

Exploring Architecture through Performance, Photography and Fashion

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Exploring Architecture through Performance, Photography and Fashion
Save this picture!
Exploring Architecture through Performance, Photography and Fashion, Courtesy of Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of Alberto Kalach

© Miguel de Guzmán © Hey! Cheese © Imagen Subliminal © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov + 53

The purpose of architectural photography is to show a design in the best possible way, with the artform often characterized by perspective correction and atmospheric lighting. However, few architectural photographers have experimented with other artistic disciplines. Miguel de Guzmán, Paul Vu and Jules Couartou are among those who have challenged the limits of this form of photography, generating an interesting crossover between architecture photography, fashion and performances. In their images, the relationship between space and the user is shown through a scene designed to register an effect on the viewer. The results are images which are full of creativity.

The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Office for Stark Games / Studio11

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

Exploration between architecture, body and clothing - DX Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Omar Van de Wyngard
© Omar Van de Wyngard

MARS Case / OPEN Architecture

Save this picture!
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Exploration between architecture, body and clothing - DX Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Pilar Castro Evensen
© Pilar Castro Evensen

Tobogan House / Z4Z4 AAA

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

Save this picture!
© Vincent Hech
© Vincent Hech

Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas + Oppenheim Architecture

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Striped House / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Shaolin Flying Monks Theatre / Mailitis Architects

Save this picture!
© Ansis Starks
© Ansis Starks

The Barn / ZIEGLER Antonin architecte

Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

Office for Stark Games / Studio11

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

Viking Seaside Summer House / FREAKS Architecture

Save this picture!
© Jules Couartou
© Jules Couartou

Splash / Manuel Ocaña

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The Focal Length / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

Save this picture!
© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

Around the Corner Grain / Eureka + MARU。architectur

Save this picture!
© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki

Drents Archive / Zecc Architecten

Save this picture!
© Cornbread Works
© Cornbread Works

Treow Brycg House / Omar Gandhi Architect

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Shelton Marshall Residence / El Dorado

Save this picture!
© Mike Sinclair
© Mike Sinclair

Behind The Scenes- Not Only a Car Wash / Lina Toro

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

IN.DENT / AN.ONYMOUS

Save this picture!
© Neave Bozorgi
© Neave Bozorgi

Striped House / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Eden / Pamela Tan

Save this picture!
© David Yeow
© David Yeow

Anker-Jordan Residence / Scalar Architecture

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Escape Vehicle #9- ICE / Studio Morison

Save this picture!
© Studio Morison
© Studio Morison

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Exploring Architecture through Performance, Photography and Fashion" 24 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Stott, Rory) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/876634/architecture-fashion-and-performance-photos-of-the-week/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream