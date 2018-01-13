World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Padilla Nicás Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Industrial Remodelation at Villaperez / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

Industrial Remodelation at Villaperez / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 13 January, 2018
Industrial Remodelation at Villaperez / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos
Industrial Remodelation at Villaperez / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos, © Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio + 34

  • Construction Director

    Vanesa Mateo Pérez

  • Collaborator Architects

    Alfonso López, Daniel Guerra, Alba Romero, Giusy di Pinto

  • Construction Company

    UTE Dragados

  • Client

    ACUAES + Principado de Asturias
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. Villapérez Wastewater Treatment Plant, northeast of the city of Oviedo occupies a huge extension, about 21 hectares. It was made at the beginning of the '90s and is composed of several constructions made with concrete block plastered in yellow and roofs of sheet metallic red, with little attention to the environment in which they are located.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Workshop Elevations
Workshop Elevations

The commission consists of literally "giving a new face" to buildings, with such a big budget constraint that only was able to achieve the commission by painting the buildings, without changing their volumetrics or the layout or type of voids.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

We apply colors that are diluted in the usually leaden sky of the environment. Employed in contiguous faces of each building, as it is seen in the developed elevations, it is tried to break the anodyne and the large volume of the buildings and to relate them to each other. This range of colors is complemented by a family of colors more intense and daring that allows identifying in each building the unique elements of use: accesses, connections, etc.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

All this is completed with a powerful signage that helps to identify each building from the great distances that separate them.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Due to the increase of population whose waters are treated in this Station, it is necessary to construct three new buildings that must be made compulsory in prefabricated concrete, and whose position and volume can not be altered.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Again our mission is focused on the treatment of the envelopes, proposing the size of the prefabricated panels. In addition, we use different shades in the pigmentation of the prefabricated ones to ensure that buildings are integrated with the environment.

Workshop Elevations and Details
Workshop Elevations and Details

The steel sheet bases that agglutinate the entrances are painted with an intense yellow color. In this way, we can relate them to the intense colors of existing buildings.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Cite: "Industrial Remodelation at Villaperez / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos" 13 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/876602/industrial-remodelation-at-villaperez-padilla-nicas-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

