Industrial Remodelation at Villaperez / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

+ 34

Architects Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

Location Carretera Villapérez, Asturias, Spain

Author Architects Francisco José Padilla + Juan Manuel Nicás Caballero

Site Area 21 hactares

Project Year 2016

Photographs Mariela Apollonio

Construction Director Vanesa Mateo Pérez

Collaborator Architects Alfonso López, Daniel Guerra, Alba Romero, Giusy di Pinto

Construction Company UTE Dragados

Client ACUAES + Principado de Asturias More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Villapérez Wastewater Treatment Plant, northeast of the city of Oviedo occupies a huge extension, about 21 hectares. It was made at the beginning of the '90s and is composed of several constructions made with concrete block plastered in yellow and roofs of sheet metallic red, with little attention to the environment in which they are located.

The commission consists of literally "giving a new face" to buildings, with such a big budget constraint that only was able to achieve the commission by painting the buildings, without changing their volumetrics or the layout or type of voids.

We apply colors that are diluted in the usually leaden sky of the environment. Employed in contiguous faces of each building, as it is seen in the developed elevations, it is tried to break the anodyne and the large volume of the buildings and to relate them to each other. This range of colors is complemented by a family of colors more intense and daring that allows identifying in each building the unique elements of use: accesses, connections, etc.

All this is completed with a powerful signage that helps to identify each building from the great distances that separate them.

Due to the increase of population whose waters are treated in this Station, it is necessary to construct three new buildings that must be made compulsory in prefabricated concrete, and whose position and volume can not be altered.

Again our mission is focused on the treatment of the envelopes, proposing the size of the prefabricated panels. In addition, we use different shades in the pigmentation of the prefabricated ones to ensure that buildings are integrated with the environment.

The steel sheet bases that agglutinate the entrances are painted with an intense yellow color. In this way, we can relate them to the intense colors of existing buildings.