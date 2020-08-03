Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Portugal
  5. Social Center Vilar do Paraíso Requalification / éOp – arquitectura e design

Social Center Vilar do Paraíso Requalification / éOp – arquitectura e design

Save this project
Social Center Vilar do Paraíso Requalification / éOp – arquitectura e design

© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido+ 13

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Community Center
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
  • Architect In Charge:Vitor Pimentão
  • Collaborators:Vasco Giesta, Vasco Novais
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. The São Pedro de Vilar do Paraíso Social Center is a social institution of solidarity, located in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal. The institution plays a determining role in the community guaranteeing the most different social responses for community and old / senior people.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The requalification of the São Pedro de Vilar do Paraíso Social Center, intends to reorganize the space and services, endow the building with more values. The building known as the "Casa das Freiras" Palace with more than 100 years, suffered rehabilitation works in the different floors, to adjust the community needs, giving the spaces a multifunctionality that provokes a big dynamics to the institution. This freedom of space, takes the São Pedro de Vilar do Paraíso Social Center a place to improve creativity and social entrepreneurship.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

A promising space, not only for its spatiality but also for the amazing of its inclined planes, a consequence of the narrative of the roof gaps, taking advantage of the exiting elements. It is the roof gaps that mark their own identity of space, complaining their spatiality and textures of the material in theirs original state. The classic details of wood and stone are a testimony of the story of this building.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The project aimed to create new spaces with a capacity for change, where the creativity of its users can be put into practice. An accomplice and inspiring space, able to improve a visionary spirit to serv the common welfare, inside the concept and history of this institution. It was intended to achieve a free space and not static, mutated and creative, planned for the people and thought for the future. These are the goals for the architecture project for this institution

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
éOp – arquitectura e design
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerPortugal
Cite: "Social Center Vilar do Paraíso Requalification / éOp – arquitectura e design" 03 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/876435/social-center-vilar-do-paraiso-requalification-eop-nil-arquitectura-e-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream