Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Forest House / Studio Miti

Forest House / Studio Miti

Save this project
Forest House / Studio Miti

© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan+ 10

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Thailand
Save this picture!
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. Recently, the conservation of nature came and most of human trying to be close with the nature.
Example, A family decided to form their backyard as a small forest by plant the trees, passing for 30 years and the tree growth up and their backyard become as a real small forest as they wished and be their prided. Hence, the family was determining to create the house in there also glad to share all information to other who is interested.

Save this picture!
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

First of all, the trees are the questions which all agree to measure of tree’s size and space between them. The minimum space found at 2.70 meters which is the maximum size can be building the house. They have learned the theory of monk cubicle which width and length 7:12, tantamount 2.40 : 2.40 meters. They aim to build the house between those space without any effected to trees around. The pattern they chose is plus symbol that can be allocate for 5 sections which contain terrace, hallway, living part, the bedroom and lavatory.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

At the beginning they build whole 4 houses which each house will be 1.20 meters away upper and connected every single house by the terrace. These made each house has different viewpoint but concordant with the tree height. The house is raise up from the ground and nature around.

Save this picture!
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

An original technique made by local technician using to build the house. The window uses as the awning for the house which has no terrace in the different position to response the different view and each activity.

Save this picture!
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Miti
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Forest House / Studio Miti" 06 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/875884/forest-house-studio-miti> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

三十年前，他在后院种树，三十年后，他在森林中造房 / Studio Miti

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream