Architectural Photography and Scale: Human Figure as an Essential Assessment Tool

The incorporation of the human figure is one of the most effective tools used in architectural photography: it helps the viewer decipher the scale of work and assess its amplitude. While it successfully communicates a rough idea of the measurements of the elements in the picture, it also helps architecture become more relatable and accessible. People engage better with the built environment when it is populated, mainly because the human sense of society and community is the cornerstone of our civilization. With this in mind, we are showcasing a selection of our favorite photographs where the human figure takes center stage, enhancing our reading of architecture.
Human Scale in Parks
Due to the size of parks and landscapes projects, it is hard to give a proper sense of the scale when taking photographs. There are a lot of elements that can help to have a better understanding of the proportions of an intervention, but capturing the space with people is the most efficient way to help the viewer have a point of reference.
V-Plaza Urban Development / 3deluxe architecture
Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA
Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek
Loop of Wisdom Museum & Reception Center / Powerhouse Company
Azatlyk, Central Square of Naberezhnye Chelny / DROM
Human Scale in Public Spaces
What would public spaces be without people? Viewers engage better with a space when it is populated; and when they get to see the different architectural possibilities.
Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design
Jojutla Central Gardens / MMX
Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT
PARK PARK / Public City Architecture
Haduwa Stage / [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna
The Surface Interactive Installation / stpmj
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects
Human Scale in Pavilions
Pavilions usually are very expressive and artistic spaces, in which measurements and scales tend to get lost in pictures. Without a human figure, it is very hard to give the viewers a real sense of the size and use of these types of projects.
Norway Tells Pavilion / LCLA Office + Manthey Kula Architects
Reflektor Pavilion / Atelier ARI
Escape Vehicle #9- ICE / Studio Morison
Furniture Pavilion S and its Afterlife / Rooi Design and Research pavilion exterior facade
AirMesh Pavilion / AIRLAB
Frame Pavilion / Menthol Architects
Human Scale in Public Buildings
Adding users into public buildings, not only helps to scale architecture, but also gives the viewer a chance to understand the use of a building, making architecture more accessible and relatable.
Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates
Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute
House for Architectural Heritage / Noura Al Sayeh & Leopold Banchini Architects
Tencent Beijing Headquarters / OMA
V&A Museum / AL_A
Idea Exchange Old Post Office Library / RDHA
