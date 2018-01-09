World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. MIDE architetti
  6. 2013
  7. Renovation of a Single House / MIDE architetti

Renovation of a Single House / MIDE architetti

  • 05:00 - 9 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Renovation of a Single House / MIDE architetti
Save this picture!
Renovation of a Single House / MIDE architetti , © Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

© Alessandra Bello © Alessandra Bello © Alessandra Bello © Alessandra Bello + 22

  • Architects

    MIDE architetti

  • Location

    Jesolo, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    Fabrizio Michielon, Sergio de Gioia

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Alessandra Bello
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of a semi-detached house situated in the Venice province, centered within a large parcel in the rural area of the city of Jesolo.

The aim of providing a comprehensive response to the natural context prompted to strong and dynamic design expressions.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The roof-covering outline characterizes the design trend. The structure has externally been cleaned up from all technical elements, such as cornices and drainpipes, of which it is usually composed of and that have been integrated within it, contributing to obtain a simple volume of linear and essential profiles.

Save this picture!
Basement Scheme
Basement Scheme

Thanks to thorough cut-offs of the masonry, the ground floor perimeter was radically transformed into a continuous glazed space that dialogues directly with the immediate outside. The contribution of glass surfaces characterizes the entire intervention, particularly for the spa and wellness area that, with a large fixed window, is visually connected to the underside of the swimming pool, situated in the external garden.

The dialogue is reaffirmed by the choice of a uniform and continuous stone paving for both interior and exterior spaces, as well as the use of wide glazed walls which, playing with light and reflections act as thin diaphragms that never constrains and encloses the inside.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Contrasted to the molding of ‘breathing’ and open volumes of the living spaces, which are allowed to stretch and encompass the outside landscape, the night area follows requirements of introspection and privacy, almost in antithesis with the ground level and retaining the existing fenestration.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The central room consists of a long open space, featured  by the presence of the false ceiling composed of wood triangle-shaped listels. The structure is retreated from the perimetral windows in order to allow light to largely enter the space and make it visible from the courtyard outside.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Italy
Cite: "Renovation of a Single House / MIDE architetti " 09 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/874988/renovation-of-a-single-house-mide-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »