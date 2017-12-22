World
RP House / LR Arquitectura

  • 17:00 - 22 December, 2017
RP House / LR Arquitectura
RP House / LR Arquitectura, © Marcos García
© Marcos García

© Marcos García © Marcos García © Marcos García © Marcos García + 17

  • Architects

    LR Arquitectura

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Eduardo Lassala Orozco, Carlos Teodoro Rodríguez-Laura

  • Collaborator

    Elena González Romero

  • Area

    890.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marcos García
© Marcos García
© Marcos García

Text description provided by the architects. The Project begins from a reflexive exercise towards certain characteristic elements of Mexican regional dwellings to reinterpret their configurative composition and to adapt them to a current family home, respecting part of the original placement of the home and stripping from the façade elements imposed by architectural styles foreign to the region, resulting in a project of clean volumes arranged in different modulations that generate spaces to promote family gathering.

Scheme
Scheme

The program and functions that occur inside the home are shown to the exterior as a set of volumes, differentiated by their dimensions and materials. The sobriety of the shapes allows the integration of heavy regional materials such as stone in various applications and finishes, with the intention of complementing a design made based on honest strokes with a traditional Mexican language.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García

The project revolves around a double height central space looking to the sky, physically confined by glass and wood beams. This void creates spatial amplitude in the densest spot, obtaining a microclimate that improves the interior temperature by means of ventilation, light and shade.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

Circulations originating from this central axis are spatially generous, with the objective of graduating the flow of people, sound and use, between each area of the project, accompanied by pleasant transitions.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García

At the end, the dwelling can be summarized as a set of basic volumes that simplify the complexity of a family home, thereby achieving the objective of improving the interaction of its inhabitants.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García
Cite: "RP House / LR Arquitectura" 22 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/874711/casa-rp-lr-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

